NYNNE SS21 COLLECTION digital film shown at Copenhagen Fashion Week

WALKING SOFT SCULPTURE Spring Summer 2021 COLLECTION TUESDAY AUGUST 11TH 2020 COPENHAGEN: NYNNE presents Walking Soft Sculpture.

The brand's debut on-schedule digital show as a part of Copenhagen Fashion Week with their first fashion film.

Nynne Kunde’s Scandinavian roots play a significant part in each of her designs. Yet for Spring Summer 2021 her signature lean minimalistic lines are complimented with the vibrant colours and details synonymous with London’s cosmopolitan energy, where NYNNE’s studio was previously located. These two much-adored cities balance each other out with their distinctive styles and ambience, proving the perfect inspiration for Kunde.

Continuing on from previous seasons, the NYNNE Spring Summer 2021 collection revolves around female empowerment. The collection is a celebration of the soft beauty of women and the power in gentle expression. The colour palette encapsulates the feel of a Danish Summer, moving between the pulsating life in the city to slow weekends in the countryside. Sunflower yellow and azure blue colours are balanced with white, beige and black whilst the prints of the season take you to the seaside. Depicting soft waves, marks in the sand and the colour changes of the sea. Inspiration for the silhouettes has been drawn from the contemporary art scene, especially installation art with elegant shapes such as tinker bell sleeves and the NYNNE trademark gathering offering a dramatic take on contemporary cuts. Each silhouette is perfectly fitted to flatter a woman’s figure, whilst the brand’s highly coveted Diana dress is re-created for Summer as a jumpsuit.

The label’s brand philosophy lies in the exploration of dressing as a form of power and NYNNE aims to uplift the everyday wardrobe of women globally through glamorous yet pragmatic clothing meant to amplify confidence. NYNNE maintains a truly global sentiment and by encouraging women of every demographic to transcend the endless flow of superfluous and short-term trends with individual stand-out combinations.