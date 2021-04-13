OCTOBRE Motel Paradise Collection

TCheck into Motel Paradise for Octobre’s unforgettable new collection. Embrace a Californian state of mind with these luxury materials, powerful hues and perfectly cut pieces, crafted i the brand’s traditional European ateliers. Welcome to Paradise!

About OCTOBRE EDITIONS

The idea was simple: to get back to the basics of menswear, the distinctive pieces that are always needed and that we take pleasure in rediscovering year after year, the pieces we live with, that stand the test of time - for us each piece has a history. Taking the time to design and create these clothes was essential, so we present them patiently, unveiling them on the e-shop, at the Atelier, at the Bon Marché corner and in our corners in the Sézane Apartments.