Japanese fashion brand, Onitsuka Tiger presents its Fall/Winter 2021 Collection for the first time at Milan Fashion Week (MFW) on Saturday, February 27th, 2021 at 11am CET, with a digital film entitled “UNFASHIONSHOW”.

Under the creative helm of fashion designer Andrea Pompilio, Onitsuka Tiger began presenting its ready-to-wear collections at Pitti Immagine Uomo in 2013, and in 2014, moved its shows to Tokyo Fashion Week, Japan’s biggest fashion event. Italy is closely related to Onitsuka Tiger: Pompilio’s home and studio is based in Milan, and Onitsuka Tiger recently opened its first flagship store in the city on December 18, 2020, under the creative direction of Pompilio and renowned Italian architect, Filippo Dini. For a brand with two cores, Tokyo and Milan, and upholding the design theme of "East meets West", moving its show to MFW this season was the most natural step in solidifying this link, and to growing Onitsuka Tiger’s presence, positioning and awareness in the market.

The collection

The Onitsuka Tiger Fall/Winter 2021 collection combines minimalist design elements in black and lead grey nylon, with a selection of items inspired by the Himalayas and 1970s trekking, characterized with the use of bright tones such as orange, yellow and neon blue.

The collection also reflects the principle of functionality, which sits at the heart of the Onitsuka Tiger brand, along with handcrafted details designed with meticulous attention. The key pieces from the collection include the special fleeces, worked with nylon radzimir inlays and contrasting vintage inspired piping, excellent for keeping warm during winter mountaineering.

The collection is further enriched through a collaboration with Toyoki Adachi, designer and artistic director of the textile graphic brand "nowartt". Pompilio, Onitsuka Tiger’s Creative Director, incorporated Toyoki’s textile graphics into the collection pieces, printing them on the fabrics used for the down jackets, trousers and backpacks. Particular attention was given to the PAW line, the typical Onitsuka Tiger track suit in polyester acetate of the 70s, an iconic garment, resulting in the combination of two contrasting concepts - "vintage x art" and "analog (hand drawn) x digital".

UNFASHIONSHOW

Onitsuka Tiger joins the Milan Fashion Week schedule for the first time this season, presenting its Fall/Winter 2021 collection through the official website of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion. The digital film includes a selection of artists such as performer M ¥ SS KETA, dancer Gabriele Esposito and visual artist OZMO. The film "UNFASHIONSHOW" reflects three core pillars that align with Onitsuka Tiger’s brand personality: music, movement and art, which are brought to life through the performances of the three featured artists.

Video Credits: Concept by Giulia Achenza and Andrea Pompilio, Directed by Giulia Achenza.

Onitsuka Tiger

Onitsuka Tiger creates sports inspired fashion in the pursuit of ultimate comfort and innovative design. The style symbolizes our respect to our heritage and our admiration for refined and contemporary creative styles. Innovative technologies in our products lie where the eyes cannot see. Our full line of products are one of a kind from head to toe. They come to life through craftsmanship that obsesses over quality and detail. We answer the cravings of those who look for a “new luxury” by introducing them to an entirely new value system.

Toyoki Adachi

nowartt Art Director & Designer / OTHERWISE Creative Director In 2001, he launched his own design firm, OTHERWISE, which focuses on graphic and textile design based on the fusion of analog (hand-drawn) and digital expression. He provides designs mainly for domestic and international apparel brands. He has designed for more than 400 brands. In 2012, he launched nowartt, a textile graphic brand that incorporates heritage and modern art, and has collaborated in various genres. In 2021, he has started a new sustainable textile graphic brand "nowartt Piece of The EARTH", keeping his world view of "harmony with nature". Currently, art director and designer of nowartt, and creative director of OTHERWISE.

Andrea Pompilio

Creative Director Onitsuka Tiger Born in Italy. Andrea grew up in a highly creative environment: his father being an architect, his mother a painter, and his grandmother ran a boutique, and had a dream to be a fashion designer when he was a child. He graduated from Pesaro's Art Institute and then moved to Milan to study at Istituto Marangoni. After gaining experience with various renowned brands, he presented his signature brand in AW 2011. Then, after collaborating with Onitsuka Tiger, Andrea became the creative director and has been in this position ever since.

The Brand

Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger continues to present a contemporary collection that combines fashion with sports, and heritage with innovation. In1949, Kihachiro Onitsuka established Onitsuka Co., Ltd., the forerunner of ASICS. The brand began with a commitment to promoting youth health, and since then, the Onitsuka Tiger Stripes have become synonymous with one of the most worldrenowned athletic brands. The legend lives on today in the fusion of Japanese heritage and modern flair. With designs ranging from updated classic silhouettes to refreshing new styles and collaborations with like-minded artists and cultural connoisseurs, the spirit of Japan resonates in each new collection of Onitsuka Tiger shoes, apparel and accessories.

The wording “Onitsuka Tiger” and the logo of “Onitsuka Tiger” used herein are registered trademarks of ASICS corporation.