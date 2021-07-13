Opening Gallery FASHION & Shoes: 24 – 26 July 2021

“The preparations for Gallery FASHION & Shoes are in full swing. We’re looking forward to the upcoming event on the usual scheduled date: but of course only for individuals who have been vaccinated, tested, or who have recently recovered from COVID-19. Exchange and inspiration are more important than ever. Customers want to be surprised and wowed with new ideas and insights! A direct, personal connection is key here: whether in the ordering of new collections or at the POS itself. That’s why we have also added extra industry talks on topical issues to our accompanying line-up. The Areal Böhler has meanwhile developed into a hip location with impressive catering offers – an added bonus for all our visitors during their time here.” - Ulrike Kähler, Managing Director of Igedo Company

Around 300 brands

Showcasing around 300 brands, Gallery FASHION & Shoes from 24-26 July 2021, along with the accompanying Showroom Concept from 22 July 2021, will soon be taking place at the Areal Böhler in Düsseldorf. “We’re looking forward to a good mix of fashion, shoes and accessories in the ‘Alte Schmiedehallen’ and ‘Halle am Wasserturm’,” says Ulrike Kähler.

Milan-based agency Strategia & Distribution will be represented at the Gallery order platform with international ladieswear, menswear, kidswear, accessories and lifestyle brands. The list of noteworthy brands from Italy, France, Spain and Germany include Aeronautica Militare, Alysi, Alfa Romeo, Avirex, Baci Fashion, Badari, Bangle Up, By Dora Guimares, Byluma, Bugatti, Fratelli Rossetti, Maliparmi, Mario Valentino, Manila Grace Maserati, Nanan, Pollini, Pagani, T-Love and Special Day. Via the Markus Schiess agency, premium brands like Hannes Roether, Hannoh+, Iolab, Jonnylove, Mexicana, Moma, Than Minh, The Noo and Trippen will be on show. As always, fashion agency Klauser will be occupying the ‘Halle am Wasserturm’ with labels including 2 Star, Bagnoli Sartoria Napoli, Bcc Ed, Blooming 24, Bombers Original, Briglia 1949, Dragon, Filippo de Laurentiis, Franco Ferrari, Giangi Napoli, In the Box, Les Tricots de Léa, Majestic Filatures, Ooon Cashmere, Pantofola D'Oro 1886, Salvatore Piccolo and Teezy.

And represented in the ‘Design & Avantgarde’ segment are brands such as Catherine André from France, La Vaca Loca from Spain, Mimicri from Germany, Sophia Elly by Stizzoli and Serien Umerica from Italy and Zen Ethic. Brands like Aino, Gix, Gudrun Grenz, Luana Moden, Mat Fashion, One-offsue, Ralston, The Swiss Label and XD Xenia Design will also be represented once again. New additions to the World of Accessories include ARLT from Germany with the brands Burni, Emma B., McBurn and McBurn White. And the list of returning exhibitors includes Ahmaddy, Lemon Jelly, Lofina, Roshan Paul, Salto, Scotch & Soda and What For.

Areal Böhler Park

The Areal Böhler has meanwhile established itself as a new hotspot with three cool catering offers: ‘Les Halles’, ‘Böhler Café’ and ‘MagazinDrei’ all reflect the new attitude in the AREAL BÖHLER PARK, a cool urban oasis that will attract people from beyond Düsseldorf’s borders with its authentic, industrial vibe. A new modern venue that is different to the usual city-centre culinary experiences and the place to come for breakfast, lunch and dinner. At the four annual Gallery order events, it represents an additional attraction for all industry visitors to the Areal Böhler – in the form of stylishly designed cocoons for working, networking and relaxing that are tailored perfectly to the discerning fashion, shoes and lifestyle crowd.

Les Halles – La Piscine Café | Restaurant | Club | Bar

French charm with European heritage at its best: with a total area of 580 m2 and a cool 1920s-style industrial design, ‘Les Halles’ is finally back again. Here, history-steeped industrial architecture meets innovative design and a unique atmosphere: a one-of-a-kind place that attracts creatives, intellectuals and the trendsetting fashion crowd.

Böhler Café

Serving up delicious coffee and cakes, the ‘Böhler Café’ is set to become another popular hotspot in the AREAL BÖHLER PARK. The perfect relaxation spot for buyers and exhibitors as well as anyone looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

MagazinDrei

‘MagazinDrei’ also exudes a laid-back vibe: it’s not only a restaurant, but also a bar and bistro with a terrace and a chilled outdoor area.