Ormoda FW21 Collection

Do you want to make a statement with your watch this fall/winter? The new collections of Casio, Tommy Hilfiger, Bulova and many others, distinguish themselves with various beautiful, striking watches. We can go wild with striking watches in yellow and rose gold, in combination with warm tones such as brown, terracotta and taupe. Decorations such as marble, swarovski stones and beautiful gold and silver colored decorations. A trend that fits well with the new fashion season 2020/2021, in which, in addition to leopard motifs and dark floral prints, a large share is also reserved for check fabrics in sand beige, green and other yellow colors. Interwoven in the collections you will find various types of leather, velvet and corduroy that perfectly match the new fashion image. Choose your favorite watch model here that will complete your outfit this season.

GREEN

We are becoming increasingly aware that the world is something to be frugal with. Watches may not be the most polluting product, but many brands do pay attention to them. They go green! We are seeing more and more green dials and production processes with an eye for the world around us.

VINTAGE VIBE

Vintage watches are in demand. The prices paid for major brand classics are increasing all the time. But it's not just the really old models that are doing well, new versions of successful models from the past are also highly wanted. Casio has a number of good old-fashioned models in their latest collections, because past successes are often a guarantee for the future.

ROSEGOLD

The color rose gold has become increasingly prominent when it comes to jewelry and accessories. Also in the watch industry, this color has become a keeper. And where you previously saw it subtly on the edge of the case or in the dial, this year the entire watch may be covered in rosegold.