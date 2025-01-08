OSKA Autumn/Winter 2025

THE UNCOMMON BEAUTY OF COMMON THINGS

"She was always, you know, on point. She was always full of enthusiasm for everything’’ a former member of the Eames Office tells about Ray Eames. She designed world-famous furniture, made films, built houses and, together with her husband Charles Eames, became one of the most important creative minds of the 20th century. ‘Good design can make life better’ was the firm belief of the dynamic couple. The power of play, which stimulates creativity and imagination, was an indispensable tool in their design process. So designing masks, toys and kites was a natural extension of their work. They were fascinated by the way play allows us to explore new ideas without the pressure to get it ‘right’. It is with this ease and curiosity that the OSKA Autumn/Winter collection embarks on a creative journey of discovery.

Credits: OSKA

To this day, the idea that design can improve life remains relevant. Changing lifestyles have created new needs and our clothing adapts to the moment. We seek to spend more time outdoors - from walking in the park to cycling to work. More than ever, versatility, comfort and function have become design elements: Artful layering with versatile styles for a seamless transition between everyday life and events, natural sustainable materials and technical fabrics for coats and parkas that protect us from the elements.

Credits: OSKA

Outdoor coats and jackets define the silhouette and set the mood: a reinterpretation of the trench in brushed cotton twill, a casual hooded parka in water-repellent nylon or a lined, softly cocooning coat with subtle glen checks in pure wool. Unique materials and innovative, timeless designs give new life to everyday outfits. The layered look remains current and invites you to creatively play with proportions and haptics. Smooth technical jerseys are the minimalist highlights and versatile all-rounders. Combined with cosy chunky knits made from natural materials such as alpaca, merino wool or cotton bouclé, it creates exciting contrasts.The silhouette can be adapted and customised, there is no right or wrong, only new. From floaty, cocooning and soft to slim or sleek and minimalist - creativity needs to be embraced and fashion playfully adapts to needs and moods. The suit is experiencing a revival and is finding its way into all areas of life: Made from jacquard jersey, it becomes comfortable, while washed cotton with a herringbone pattern makes the business look casual. The combination of a skirt and blouse made from recycled taffeta with a dot pattern lends elegance and lightness. Blouses are becoming ever more important and are the unifying element in looks. Dresses are and remain the must-have of the modern, uncomplicated wardrobe. There are no limits to creativity and the variety of materials: from baby corduroy, subtle mini checks in brushed cotton and elegant viscose with painterly prints to jacquard jersey. Quality and character distinguish the materials we have always worked with. This season, boiled wool in all its variety and uniqueness is particularly important and emphasises the love of craftsmanship that makes an OSKA look so incomparable.

Credits: OSKA

The new season's colour palette reflects Ray Eames' joie de vivre, her passion for experiments and playful curiosity. Colour highlights such as clematis blue, cheerful orange and fresh sky blue are inspired by masks, dragons and toys. Gently nuanced shades of green and blue embrace more vibrant colours and create a balance of calm and richness. Warm, autumnal reds radiate a sense of comfort and cosiness. Subtle natural white tempers black and allows exciting combinations with soft rosé and bottle green. Truly an Eames classic.