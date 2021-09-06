OTTHIE, the brand with a sustainable “be global” spirit

OTTHIE means to be well-dressed while taking care of sustainability and quality of the clothes. It is the brand not only for those who care about the planet, but it is a brand that wants to convince consumers that their purchasing decisions can change the world for the better, and cleaner.

Angelika Józefczyk, the owner of OTTHIE would like to lead the brand with a slow fashion spirit:

“It needs to be admitted that fashion will never be completely eco-friendly, because of huge water consumption and waste production. However, it can be balanced. Our purchasing decisions can slowly change the world’s trends and change the world for better and cleaner, as long as we make better choices. Also the production of the clothes, the whole process has a meaning. Always behind our clothes is the real human who made it. The clothes of my two brands are produced in Poland in my family-owned local and small tailoring manufacturer. A carefully selected team takes care of every stage of production. From design to material selection and sewing. As a business owner the human factor is the most important for me. This is first of all because of the knowledge of how to produce tailored clothes and secondly because in our company environment we treat our employees with the utmost respect, and as our friends”

The OTTHIE woman is aware that our purchasing decisions have the possibility to make the world better and cleaner. The OTTHIE woman is demanding her clothes to be of high quality, especially the daily ones. The origin of the materials and the fabric composition has a meaning. She is the representative of the slow fashion movement by “less is more”philosophy. By having sustainable development in mind she is trying to buy clothes made from natural and recycled materials. Also she is conscious of who made her clothes and where they have been produced.

The OTTHIE woman is a contemporary nomad, representative of a free profession or a person occupying a higher position, looking for inspiration for everyday life through her travels. She loves meeting new people and celebrating special moments with them, creating beautiful memories. Geographical boundaries don’t exist, every woman can wear OTTHIE clothes. Wearing clothes that make them feel confident, sexy and determined to conquer the world.