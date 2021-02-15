Parajumpers FW2021 men’s collection

Parajumpers’ new Fall – Winter 2021 collection features new families and a new category: POLAR GEAR, added to the new EVO.

This year Parajumpers reduces the number of jackets with real fur trims for both the men and women collection: only four from the Masterpiece series have fur trim, making its way towards a more sustainable and ethical outerwear collection.

For the men’s collection, garment dyeing is one of the characterizing features, with two families that enhance this dyeing technique: PARARESCUE and MIDSEASON. The first family, introduced in the Spring-Summer collection, features three models (vest, jacket and parka) with a vintage military inspiration, bold colours desaturated by the garment dyeing procedure and comes with a new silver ripstop bodywarmer that can be removed and used on its own, making this series more versatile. The Midseason family has new, modern silhouettes, perfect for midseason weather with a light synthetic padding, and features a 3-layer light nylon poplin with a crinkle fabric on the inside.

The RELOADED family reinvents the High Fill Power series with super soft, down-filled models that have a crinkled-effect fabric and are garment dyed. The dyeing technique creates an interesting marble-effect that matches with the bold colours, like Royal, Agave, Moonstruck, Fisherman.

A new entry in the Fleeces and Knits is the FEATHERWEIGHT, extra light puffers, halfway between a fleece and a jacket, crafted in bold colours, an ultra-light padding and the addition of a pair of padded technical pants that will keep you warm and comfortable. This series is crafted in Pertex, the top provider of down proof fabric, making it possible to directly inject the padding for extra warmth.

The KNITS collection sees a wider range of choice and new series like the CHENILLE and RIBBED. The Chenille series presents three styles with an extra soft and luxurious touch to a classic sweater. The TRIBE KNITS reinterpret the Aran pattern with two sweaters, a classic round neck and a hoodie with a padded body, and also adds a Canadian knit cardigan with a tribal motif. The RIBBED series is divided in two different families: RIB KNIT in 7gg and COTTON RIB, both with two styles. The former is crafted in lambswool with an English rib and it is garment dyed. The latter is crafted in organic cotton and it’s both garment dyed, and stone washed that gives the models a high contrast in colours between ribs and gives the whole piece a bleach-like faded effect.

The BASIC series features even more attention to details, with interesting colours and different yarn weights. The Basic 12gg and 14gg are crafted in merino wool for warm and cosy knitwear for winter.