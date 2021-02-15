Parajumpers FW21 Women’s Collection

For the women’s collection, Parajumpers presents new, interesting families that enrich the Fall – Winter 2021 collection. Starting from the OUTSTANDING, this family presents two hybrid models, which are the combination of a trench and a down puffer jacket, featuring new golden and white details and presented in Cappuccino and Black.

Following the path of the men’s families, the POLAR PUFFERS for women are also crafted in hardwearing Cordura with a duck down filling, extra softness and warmth, an oversize fit and cool colours like So Red for the Eira style.

For midseason weather and not too cold places, this FW21 collection presents the NEXT GENERATION and MIDSEASON families. The former consists of three styles and three different lengths with a focus on functionality and elegance. The asymmetrical cut and the light duck down padding make these jackets the perfect choice for midseason weather without losing in style. The latter, too, has an asymmetrical cut for two styles, while the Horse style takes the classic trench coat and makes it modern and cool. These jackets come with a fake down padding, making them the ideal choice for those in-between days. Both families come in an elegant Black colour, making them the perfect choice for literally any type of outfit.

The HIGH FILL POWER series changes face and gets its inspiration from the SS21 Hollywood family. Presented in a new, fun colour – Holiday green – these jackets are extremely soft and will keep you warm through winter always looking good thanks to their flattering silhouette.

Just like the men’s collection, the RELOADED series reinvents another family, the Hollywood, with soft, stylish jackets and vest, and gives them a used effect with the garment dyeing technique. This process creates interesting nuances, making the colours dusty and desaturated. The colours vary from the new Holiday green, to pastels like Dusty Yellow, Barely Blue, Silver Pink.

A new, colourful family makes this FW21 collection burst with pop tones and stylish jackets. The COLOR BLOCK TRIBES are an interesting new entry in the women’s collection, with oversize silhouettes, extra soft down padding, a combination of bold and pastel colours. To match the jackets, the collection also presents the fleece series COLOR BLOCK for feminine and casual athleticwear.

A special mention goes to the LIMITED EDITION with the Pia jacket that has conquered many hearts in the FW20 collection, and to her vest sister Liza, extra soft, oversize and following the latest trends.

This year’s SHEARLING family presents a change of heart: the two models – vest and biker – are crafted in Icelandic shearling, slightly curly and with a rougher feel to the piece. This series is presented in a dark grey tone that features a light marble effect, making these styles even more gritty.