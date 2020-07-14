PARENTS PAY SAME PRICE FOR UNIFORMS NO MATTER THE AGE WITH MORRISONS NEW BACK TO SCHOOL RANGE

Nutmeg at Morrisons has announced parents will pay the same price for school uniforms, whatever age they’re buying for with the launch of its 2020 Back To School range.

The move guarantees that as children grow, prices won’t at Nutmeg - and extends to the wider Nutmeg at Morrisons’ kids’ collections.

Ahead of the new school year, Nutmeg’s range of uniforms for girls and boys includes essentials for children aged three up to thirteen. Multipack items are particularly good value-for-money and include polo shirts, shorts, sweatshirts, pinafores, cardigans, classic gingham dresses and sportswear.

Pricing remains the same at any age, with three pack polo shirts at £3.95, two pack charcoal shorts at £6, and woven playsuits at £4.50.

Christine Bryce, Nutmeg Clothing Director at Morrisons comments: "Listening to customers is at the heart of all that we do at Nutmeg and we know how important consistent pricing is to parents. We believe that as kids grow, our prices shouldn’t and so we have made the move to offer flat pricing across all of our kidswear, including the school range."

The range will also be available for the first time online at the new Nutmeg stand-alone website, allowing access nationwide to incredible value school uniforms and accessories, as well as the full kidswear collection.

About Nutmeg

Morrisons launched Nutmeg, its first ever own brand clothing range, in March 2013. Since then the business has grown and Nutmeg childrenswear now has a presence in all Morrisons stores Nationwide.

Nutmeg's Women’s Collection launched February 2017 is now in selected Morrisons supermarkets. A list of stores that carry the range is available here: https://your.morrisons.com/news/nutmeg-womenswear-stores/

The range has been inspired and led by customers who said they wanted to see a collection with the same quality and attention to detail as the children’s ranges – clothes that are fashionable, easy to wear and ready for whatever the day may bring.