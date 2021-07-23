Petrol Industries presents SS22: A Bonneville Story

Petrol Industries launches its Spring / Summer ‘22 collection, themed ‘A Bonneville Story’ – Inspired by the famous Utah Bonneville Speedweek, where the coolest self-built cars race on the Salt Lake Flats. A place where a greener perspective and EV’s are rising. This brand new collection bursts from statement illustrations, fast looking artworks and desert-vibes. However, this is not only new thing the brand launches this season.

New NOOS collection

Elwin Flint, CEO Petrol Industries: ‘As an agile brand, we constantly want to evolve. We noticed the high demand for timeless quality wear and therefore decided to completely renew our never-out-of- stock collection.’ Petrol’s new showpiece is filled with basic essentials in classy tones and made from a supreme quality. Enriched with a varying selection of on trend seasonal colours. High comfort is the main criteria for this new line. Flint: ‘We aim for it to be real staple items, which can be worn and combined over and over again.’

Expanded: Custom Charged Collection

Last season, the fashion brand launched a new sub-label for their men- and boys collection, called Custom Charged. A new addition to their Classics, Custom and Collectable collection. Custom Charged is an on trend, athleisure collection with a more comfortable, urban design. Flint continues: ‘Since it responds to current developments in the fashion market and has the same fair price and high quality Petrol is known for, the response from resellers and customers was great. We therefore decided to expand this collection to make it an even bigger part of our complete offer.’

Sustainable company-wide initiatives

It’s been a few seasons that Petrol introduced their futureproof purpose the Road to a Cleaner Future. The goal was to keep making impact, just less on the planet. Step by step, the brand expanded their sustainable initiatives. Starting from this Spring / Summer ’22 collection, 25% of all styles is already produced in an eco-friendly way. For example, materials like organic cotton, recycled polyester and low impact denim are used. Next to this, company-wide changes have been made, like the usage of recycled packing materials. The real goal for the brand however, is to create a community around sustainable new mobility vehicles and to inspire a broad audience with EV test rides, cool collabs and marketing campaigns. It’s not without a reason that Petrol Industries’ pay-off is ‘Driven by heritage, designed for the future.’