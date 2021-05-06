PINTTA Footwear AW 21/22

Pintta is a Portuguese footwear brand, with the world as an influence. It is a recognized project, inside doors and internationally, of luxury footwear, with its own design. It took the first step in 2016, combining the experience of traditional Portuguese manufacturing with a very peculiar style.

The brand has been recognized in the most diverse channels. On the international platform Luxferity, Pintta was invited to share the space with brands such as Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Hermès or TOM FORD.

It has already been present at MICAM, the largest shoe fair in the world, which takes place in one of the most recognized fashion capitals, the Italian city of Milan. It was one of the brands invited to participate in the most famous catwalk on a planetary level. Furthermore, it is part of the collection of the Footwear Museum in Portugal..

AW 21/22 collection is inspired by a successful couple, who does not disregard the best that life has to offer.

Sofia and Kevin are a couple who love to travel, stroll the avenues of the main capitals, as well as enjoy a few days in the mountains or even a weekend in a beach house by the sea, all without giving up a look with Style, which in Portuguese is said, with a lot of PINTTA.

In winter the couple loves to take a few days out in the snow and enjoy good times. The Miami Black and Houston Croco models, with their all-fur lining, are the models chosen for these moments, for all their characteristics and their innovative and exclusive look, giving the feet the comfort of “slippers”. Houston is a model inspired by the Portuguese caravels.The crossed strings depict the immense strings of the sails that crossed over the vessels, the two strips that are under the strings, represent the sails collected and the three rear pins are the cannons that the vessel had to protect themselves from enemies.

The colours, like the blue symbolize the days of clear skies, the grey the cloudy days, the black the cold nights the red the fire to keep warm and the white in turn, the peace and hope.

This is a collection of discoveries, victories, peace and hope, what we all want. A unisex collection with a history to provide unforgettable moments, do like Sofia and Kevin and enjoy moments with Pintta, as each model will have a story to tell you.