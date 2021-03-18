Play your part! U.S. Polo Assn. presents the FW21/22 collection

U.S. Polo Assn. is a historic American brand renowned for its distinctive double horse logo, which has always been inspired by the world and values of polo – a sport that was once elitist but today is becoming increasingly democratic. The next Fall Winter 21/22 collection is characterized by a strong and ever-increasing focus on innovation and research into eco-friendly materials and the latest trend details, whilst keeping the core creative identity of the original project unchanged. The project embodies a lifestyle which is synonymous with fair play, loyalty and rigor – all qualities shared by those who are passionate about the game of polo.

The FW 21/22 collection has been designed and based around two main collections: COSMOPOLITAN DNA and SPORTY OUTDOOR.

THE COSMOPOLITAN DNA COLLECTION

Authentic and with a strong identity, but perfectly adapted to a wholly modern and contemporary lifestyle. This collection is characterized by details that are closely linked to the origins of the brand, such as the metal rivets and the iconic red, white and blue flag. For her, there is an elegant and comfortable range of Chelsea boots and long boots in real leather that adapt perfectly to a dressy city style, offering comfort and safety underfoot.

In contrast, the Bruna line is more rugged, featuring an aggressive sole in keeping up with the latest trends. It’s also available in an option with laces and an olive colour that lends a significantly more refined touch to the look.

Next we have the Angie sneaker, which offers a few centimetres more in height thanks to the removable footbed. It’s available in both Chelsea and sneaker versions, both of which share gold and silver touches.

Two new additions to the collection deliver a sportier look. These are firstly the Vega line which is a comfortable and warm winter boot which is perfect even for the coldest, wettest days thanks to its water-resistant fabric and a super-lightweight rubber sole. Secondly, the Bloom line is a casual sneaker with essential lines that embodies the brand’s sporty spirit but stands out thanks to the inclusion of metallic and animalier touches.

For him, the Boral line features a leather lace-up model inspired by an Indian moccasin. The result is a truly eccentric and highly distinctive look. Alongside the classic Chelsea boots, we unveil a series of sneakers that highlight the double horse and other iconic symbols of the brand, such as Cryme. This comes in full grain leather with a colour block that guarantees a more sober-yet-refined and elegant look. The Novak sneaker is more urban and cosmopolitan, and includes a series of two-tone city running shoes featuring an extremely lightweight sole.

SPORTY OUTDOOR COLLECTION

The U.S. Polo Assn.’s passion for sport continues in a series of shoes for her and him characterised by a sporty-yet-chic styling.

For women, the range features Frida, the carryover sneaker with a decidedly retro styling. It is available both in a superbly warm mid-height version as well as a lower-cut version in 9 colour shades.

The iconic SyIvi sneaker remains in the collection with its eco-leather upper, but with the addition of new sparkling metallic blue, red and silver versions. The sole features a comfortable platform wedge, offering the ideal choice for women seeking a practical shoe without sacrificing height.

The men’s collection has been enlarged with the addition of new models starting with the new Hiky line in full grain leather. This features a series of sneakers with a strong outdoorsy-mountain styling, courtesy of the eyelets and round two-tone laces. Aroon completes the collection, and also features outdoor styling but with a retro soul. Available in a sneaker and mid-cut version, it’s crafted from real suede leather, with contrast colouring on the sole and iconic logos clearly visible.

The new entry in the collection is Arcy, the city running shoe with an overt and strong reference to the outdoors and trekking. Made of eco-leather, camouflage winter fabric and featuring a melange-effect sole, this sneaker embodies all the innovations of the brand.

Finally, there is no shortage of lines with classic urban styling, which are comfortable and ideal for everyday use. They’re available in versions in full grain leather, suede and warm winter fabrics – all with the brand’s iconic detailing such as the double horse logo and the US Polo Assn. monogram. All the models are extremely lightweight, versatile and available in different colour combinations.

LIFE

US Polo Assn. reaffirms its unwavering commitment to sustainability by adding a women’s and children’s version to the Vega-line presented last spring. This is an 80s retro-styled tennis shoe featuring an eco-friendly leather upper with an elegant and refined look, and available in classic black or white colours.

Finally, the KIDS COLLECTION has been expanded, with more attractive models for her and a more rugged look for him.

Girls can choose from elegant patent leather ankle boots to wear on special occasions, Chelsea boots with a high sole and metallic-effect eco-leather with a rock print, glitter-covered sneakers, and comfortable retro running shoes but with sparkling accents.

For children, the Luke stands out: a classic running shoe for everyday use with contrasting pop colours, fashioned from eco split leather and eco-suede and available in both lace-up and velcro versions. Just as in the men’s range, a must also for kids is a sneaker with a vintage look (the Nobiw) and Windy, the sneaker with strong outdoor styling – perfect for the little ones embarking upon adventurous trips outdoors.

A selection of unisex models have also been included which are suitable for any occasion – whether for school or leisure use. They echo the adult models and maintain the strong brand identity. They are available in sizes from 27 to 39.

ABOUT BONIS

Bonis was founded in Asolo in 1970 (TV). The company designs and produces quality footwear for prestigious international brands through its two business units: private label and licensing. As licensee of the U.S. Polo Assn. Brand, the company successfully develops and distributes men’s, women’s and children’s shoes throughout Europe through a network of over 1,000 selected stores.

ABOUT U.S. POLO ASSN.

U.S. Polo Assn. products are officially approved by the United States Polo Association (USPA), the American institution for polo which has been active since 1890. The USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) manages the Association’s licensing program in over 135 countries around the world, through independent retail channels, department stores, e-commerce and mono brand stores, which sell sportswear for men, women and children, as well as accessories, bags, watches, shoes and more. USPAGL's mission is to create a long-term source of income to grow and promote the game of polo and provide information to fans of the sport. Profits help support association membership, assigning handicap levels, clubs, clinics, tournaments, cross-college/school matches, USPA Team mentoring, horse care and player safety.