PLUTO Winter 2021 Collection: Good style is forever

In a time when everything is different and choices are carefully considered, we hope and believe values and priorities have shifted from quantity to quality, fast life to slow life, more to less.

At PLUTO, our goal has always been to design pieces that are made to last. Every season we try our very best to create garments with great style, high quality and impeccable fit. We accomplish this through responsible sourcing and ethical production, so PLUTO designs can be worn and loved for longer

This PLUTO Winter 2021 Collection is a celebration of timelessness.

The beautiful essentials do focus on simple, but chic designs. Details are limited. Color contrasts, fabric combinations and shape proportions are carefully considered to create the perfect balance.

Soft and Sensual Minimalism elevate a luxury look and feel. Simple yet luxurious designs in desirable shades of champagne beige, soft blue and dark grey form the basis of an elegant wardrobe. Soft sheen micro modal is combined with luxury shining satin and almost invisible, so delicate lace. The texture and structure of the matelassé brings richness to these pure looks.

Balancing between work and leisure, comfort continues to become a key pillar of fashion looks. You will find different loungewear and stay@home designs. The casual- chic designs and the knitwear pieces make you look 100% professional while working from home. These designs combine the benefits of a comfy, relaxed feel with an effortless look.

Since we crave for softness and comfort, at PLUTO we celebrate textiles that offer wellness, shelter and coziness. We develop and look for touchy feely textiles that are cuddly and can be caressed.

Let’s slow down, listen and appreciate what we have. PLUTO will continue to support the idea of mindful consumption.