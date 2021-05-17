PoiLei - The urban fashion brand for feminine and elegant shoes

The fashion company PoiLei, founded in Berlin, stands for modern elegance, feminine styles and current trends. In the footwear fashion sector, the brand has been creating urban and elegant shoes for the target group of women for the most diverse occasions and everyday life since 2014. The stylish shoes can be purchased exclusively online on marketplaces such as Otto, Zalando, Mirapodo and Amazon. The brand also has a national and international online shop.

The term poi lei comes from the Italian and means something like “Now it’s her turn” PoiLei is about time for her: Time that customers gain through carefully selected collections and an easy ordering process. Time they take to get insight into the processes and origin behind the brand. At PoiLei, all shoes are available from shoe size 35.

The individual collections are sustainably produced in Europe twice a year. At the heart of the collections are distinctive shoe models that can be combined in many ways and that create a special PoiLei look for every occasion and outfit. Customers appreciate the feminine styles in combination with the high quality of the genuine leather. The shoes are established as timeless classics that visually enhance every outfit.

The company’s philosophy emphasises femininity and urbanity. For this reason, PoiLei creates casual and elegant styles in their seasonal & non-seasonal collections. The spring/summer assortment, for example, includes flat sandals as well as high heel sandals that are ideal for combining with shorts during the day and with a cocktail dress in the evening. For festive occasions, the brand offers timeless pumps that can be worn regardless of the season (never out of stock). Some of the ankle boots and boots are also NOS classics that follow international trends with different heels and shoe shapes. A highlight of the express collections is the stylish platform heel, which is comfortable and underlines the urban look. For the upcoming autumn/winter collection (FW21), this look is in the foreground - in the interplay of trendy heel shapes and the high-quality workmanship of the leather, a high level of wearing comfort is offered to the end customer.

PoiLei is active on Instagram and Facebook and can be found on well-known online marketplaces in order to always be present for customers and to keep up with the latest trends.

Photos: Shooting - PoiLei