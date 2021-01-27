Presenting Eton's FW21 collection: Natura Scandinavia

Inspired by Scandinavian landscape and wildlife art from the 19th and 20th century, Eton’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection features motifs and color palettes from the deep forests of Scandinavia with its unique flora and fauna. Highlight prints include a hand-painted bluebell, a silk shirt with a strawberry print, and Eton’s iconic white shirt reimagined with a watercolor original print of cranes by a lake – made in a soft, brush-stroke style.

“Natura Scandinavia is a counterpoint to the maximalism, and the bursts of color we have seen in the past few years. It has a very Scandinavian approach to color, design and art: minimalism, a focus on materials and tactility, on creating something very modern that is or will become a timeless classic.” Sebastian Dollinger, Chief Creative Officer.

The theme is a tribute to Eton’s Nordic roots and its signature take on Scandinavian design: focusing on innovation, quality, comfort and function, as much as on elegance in order to achieve a luxurious wearing experience.

Eton’s Fall Winter/2021 collection revolves around comfortable garments that strike the perfect balance between an elegant look and a soft touch and feel. Many of the brand’s signature crease-resistant dress shirts this season comes with stretch or Tencel™, for an extra element of comfort without eliminating the sharp style.

On the casual side Eton expands its assortment further, adding a range of luxuriously sporty Filo di Scozia polo shirts with knitted tipped collars, and a hybrid between a shirt and a knitted cardigan – the new Jersey piqués woven from rich Mouliné yarns. Other casual news includes a workwear-inspired and elegant corduroy overshirt, a T-shirt made with luxe Filo di Scozia yarn for a heavy, substantial feel, a refined flannel shirt with a new, relaxed collar and cuff and a shirt for the fall-winter season, cut from lightweight, suiting-inspired merino wool. The collection launches in August 2021, in stores and online, via resellers and the website.

Eton is a leading, global luxury men’s shirt and accessories brand, founded in 1928 in the village of Gånghester, Sweden. Dedicated to quality, innovation and style, the brand designs and makes shirts for every occasion of a man’s life, from modern dress shirts to luxurious casual and evening shirts. Refined men’s accessories offer the perfect complement. Eton reaches customers in 50 markets worldwide, through its own official online store, brand stores in New York, Los Angeles, London, Stockholm, Malmö, Copenhagen, and Frankfurt as well as some of the world’s most prestigious stores, including Harrods, Selfridges, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Galeries Lafayette, Le Bon Marché, La Rinascente, and KaDeWe.