Presenting the Unisa FW21/22 collection: versatile footwear and soft bags

This FW21/22 season, Unisa has designed an exceptionally soft collection to enjoy a winter outdoors, in a comfortable and trendy way, whether you'll spend it in the city or in nature. This connection with nature is central in the collection and is translated into the materials, colors and styles. The extreme softness of the leather makes us feel the warmth already.

The options are endless with Unisa footwear.

This season's footwear is multifunctional and versatile, with casual designs suitable for in the city, as well as the great outdoors. One of the fundamental characteristics of Unisa shoes is comfort. SUPERSOFT technology is extended to almost the entire collection, making the shoes softer and lighter than ever, resulting in the most comfortable pair of shoes to spend the cold days in.

Boots are central this season and come in many styles. Military-style boots add some rebelliousness to your look, whereas Chelsea boots are the key to a modern look. As we spend more time outside than ever, Unisa has also migrated technical details into the collection. Waterproof boots with fur linings and hiking eyelets allow you to have fun without any worries. Classical riding boots are also present in this collection.

Redesigned classics

Unisa never sits still. They have reinvented their classics, presenting the newest loafers with a twist. By adding height, mixing materials and taking inspiration from the men's collection, a wide range of redesigned loafers will uplift your outfit.

Supersoft bags

The Unisa bag collection features padded elements and soft structures. Nylon is used to create versatile bags that are no longer sporty but fashionable. Teddy and velvet materials exude coziness. Match the floral bag with the floral loafers for a statement look.

Read more about Unisa on the brandpage: fashionunited.com/companies/unisa