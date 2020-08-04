Press Release: Los Angeles brands 40s & Shorties x Akila Debut Capsule Collection

Los Angeles, CA, August: 40s & Shorties proudly announces a partnership with up-and-coming Los Angeles eyewear company, Akila, for its inaugural release of original sunglasses launching Thursday, August 6, 2020.

The unique capsule offering features a unique design reflecting the L.A. backdrop of both brands while capturing a distinctive and relevant final product. The bold frame and extended shape are reminiscent of old school Los Angeles while still speaking to current Street Culture. It's within this juxtaposition of current and classic, that the lookbookbook found its inspiration. The final images are a balance between the vibrant visuals of a Hype Williams-style music video and nostalgic eyewear design.

The collection has debuted on Hip Hop artist Tyga's latest videos: "Vacation" and "Ibiza;" giving viewers an early preview for what’s to come.

Assets

Campaign Imagery: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/b3s70y3wz9n78bd/AAD5nObOo6OiO5nx4Ej-XxwRa?dl=0

Product Imagery: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/6w94mgfzit7wqwg/AAACXToYlssDq5B_F0m2rDM2a?dl=0

The sunglasses will be available in three colors: tortoise, black, and volt/neon yellow for $110USD starting Thursday August 6, 2020 at select global retailers and both brands' webstores: 40sandshorties.com and Akila.la.