Printemps X ESMOD: A Creative Partnership

A true trendsetter and talent spotter, Printemps reaffirms its commitment to emerging creation by renewing, for the second consecutive year, its partnership with ESMOD International — a pioneering school in Fashion Design and Fashion Business education. This year, students were invited to explore a symbolic and meaningful theme: the bag.

New theme, new ambitions! For this second edition, the partnership is strengthened through three key highlights:

● The exhibition “Sac, sac, sac. More Than a Bag.” will showcase ten prototypes imagined by Bachelor’s and Postgraduate’s students in Fashion Design Paris 2025. Selected by a jury of Printemps experts, these creations will be featured in the “À porter demain” (“To Wear Tomorrow”) section, illustrating the forward-looking and creative vision of the younger generation.

● The Prix Printemps will once again benefit from exceptional visibility during the Fall 2025 campaign, with a dedicated window at the flagship store on Boulevard Haussmann (Paris) celebrating the winning creation and its universe.

● To further enrich its collaboration with ESMOD International and shine a stronger spotlight on young talent, Printemps’ in-house label team will support the winner in developing a co-branded adaptation of their prototype. This exclusive piece will join the Spring-Summer 2026 collection of Saison 1865, available across all in-store corners as well as on printemps.com.

ROMÉO GANDON-CATTIER, WINNER OF THE PRINTEMPS X ESMOD 2025 AWARD This year, Printemps honors the work of Roméo Gandon-Cattier, a Bachelor’s student

specializing in Fashion Design – Accessories.

Beyond meeting all the selection criteria:

● Creativity

● Wearability

● Industrial feasibility

● Alignment with the DNA of the Saison 1865 brand

...the Printemps jury was won over by the apparent simplicity of Roméo’s creation, the choice of materials, the technical precision, as well as its sincerity, authenticity, and poetic quality.

Roméo Gandon-Cattier’s design is part of his final graduate collection, inspired by the idea of creating wearable sculptures:

“My vision is expressed through the beauty of imperfections — that blur, that patina, that imperfection which reveals the passage of time. Born in Champagne, at the heart of gentle, authentic nature, I developed a sensitivity to the ephemeral, to what fades and gains depth. My pieces carry an intimate, almost silent resonance. For my graduation project, I imagined a leather goods collection as a tribute to my father, a winemaker, whose craft and passion profoundly shaped my identity. By combining craftsmanship, memory, and minimalist aesthetics, I sought to create meaningful objects, carriers of stories, both rooted in my origins and open to the timeless.”

Printemps X ESMOD 2025 Award – Roméo GANDON-CATTIER

##About Esmod International

Founded in 1841 in Paris, ESMOD is the first fashion school dedicated to Fashion Design training, and since 1989, also to Fashion Business. Today, ESMOD International has 18 schools across 12 countries and is a leading reference in passing on traditional know-how as well as creative and managerial techniques, integrating hybridization, innovation, and CSR.

In 2022, ESMOD International launched the first class dedicated to digital fashion. The group also includes ESMOD Pro, a continuing professional education body, and ESMOD Éditions, a publishing house releasing exclusive teaching methods in design and pattern-making.

Nurturing creativity and empowering individuality lie at the heart of ESMOD International’s mission. With its Art, Culture & Heritage division — including a study collection and a dedicated fashion archive for students — the group constantly innovates, opening new creative horizons and engaging students in unique artistic collaborations and cultural events, both within and beyond its campuses.

ESMOD International is a member of UGEI (Union of Independent Grandes Écoles) and is ISO 26000 CSR certified by AFNOR Certification.