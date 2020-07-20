Pronovias presents the new Atelier Pronovias ‘Premiere’ collection

Alessandra Rinaudo, Pronovias Group Chief Artistic Officer, took her inspiration from the glamour associated grand movie premieres leading to a collection of artistic master pieces full of innovation and trend-setting details.

PRONOVIAS, the global leader in luxury bridal wear, presents the new Atelier Pronovias ‘Premiere’ collection, which showcases the latest couture gowns crafted by the new Pronovias Group Chief Artistic Officer, Alessandra Rinaudo.

Alessandra Rinaudo, said: ‘’This new ‘Premiere’ Collection is very important for me and emotional, because I want to interpret the glamour of Pronovias with femininity, elegance and quality – I have dedicated so much time to look and research this beautiful, precious and elegant fabrics’’

The new ‘Premiere’ collection brings together stunning and innovative designs, inspired by the allure associated with film premieres, and puts a new take on the heritage of Pronovias renown shapes, offering brides-to-be a choice of handcrafted dresses with a wealth of original and striking details:

Abstract embroidery, reminiscent of leaves, creates extraordinary and exquisite designs in white, ivory and silver stones, which add a sense of brilliance to the dresses.

Special fabrics, such as pleated Italian fabric, silk chiffon, and duchess satin, come to life in asymmetric drapes, voluminous frills and sculptural, abstract bows. Another stand-out feature of the collection are surprising combinations of fabrics, such as layers of lace between lengths of silk organza, embroidery that contrasts with delicate Chantilly lace, and mikado and tulle skirts.

New silhouettes, unconventional, dynamic and original designs. It successfully fuses princess and A-line cuts with a mermaid style and the movement unique to flared skirts.

Spectacular sleeves with stunning puff styles, vintage shoulder-pads, braided straps or cuffs with elaborate rhinestone designs. There are also draped details, and long, angular sleeves, which have been specially designed for these dresses.

A number of gowns in red, reflecting the excitement and sophistication of the red carpet. The intense scarlet perfectly embellishes the details in the collection, such as rhinestone embroidery, sculpted bows, and draping tulle.

The new Premiere collection by Atelier Pronovias is perfect for any body type and has been designed for brides to make a striking entrée at their own premiere on their special day.