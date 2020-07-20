Pronovias presents the new ‘Premiere’ collection

The collections of Pronovias and Pronovias Privee comprise a wide variety of different designs, inspired by the glamour of star studded movie Premieres.

PRONOVIAS, the global leader in the bridal sector, presents the new Premiere collections from Pronovias and Pronovias Privée. Alessandra Rinaudo, Pronovias Group Chief Artistic Officer, has been inspired by the thrill of grand movie premieres, so every bride can feel like a star on her own ́Premiere ́ wedding day.

The new Pronovias ‘Premiere’ collection features designs inspired by Hollywood red carpets movie debuts.

Key highlights and trends of the collection are:

Luxury designs with organza detailing on the skirts, illusion necklines and long sleeves that blend crepe and carefully placed lace panels.

The collection launches new silhouettes that celebrate femininity and create a feeling of movement. One is a mermaid gown with a more comfortable cut that wraps around the hips before flaring out into the skirt. The princess silhouette has also been given a makeover, retaining its basic shape, but reducing the volume in the skirt to bring it closer to an A-line cut.

Hints of texture have been added, with beautiful draping on necklines, bodices, and skirts, creating graceful and stylish movement. Fitted sleeves, exposed shoulders, and decorative cuffs are also prominent features.

Necklines worthy of the red carpet take center stage, with striking details that put them in the spotlight and highlight the face.

The boho style continues to feature prominently, with designs that stand out for their simplicity, highlighting the beautiful lines of the fabrics and the way they are combined. Billowing sleeves, delicate lace paneling, and angular godet pleats all lend a subtle sense of movement to the dresses.

The collection is based around eight different themes, each of which has a very distinctive style, so every bride, wherever she is in the world, will find something that perfectly reflects her personality:

BREATHTAKING MINIMALIST: contemporary, minimalist designs where the stars of the show are crepes and pleated chiffon fabrics.

EFFORTLESS BOHEMIAN: fabrics in elegant combinations, such as chiffon and Chantilly lace; simple lines accentuated by design details such as angel wing sleeves, tiered lace, bows and pleats.

ETHEREAL ROMANCE: lace frills, corsets, dreamy embroidery, and soft tulle come together in this selection of dresses with flared lines.

GLAMOROUS LACES: this line of dresses chiefly comprises mermaid gowns finished with stunning lace detailing and floral and geometric designs. Lantern sleeves and removable overskirts add the finishing touches.

DRAMATIC BALL GOWNS: voluminous, multi-layered dresses with drapes, semi-transparent bodices, and low waists.

IRRESISTIBLE RUFFLES: a selection of princess dresses with lavish tulle flounces, plumetis or mikado for extra volume.

STYLISH CLASSICS: a celebration of timeless elegance with classic fabrics, such as mikado, soft tulle, and organza with floral lace detailing. The princess style dominates in this line, with illusion bodices or off-the-shoulder sleeves. MATERNITY CAPSULE: empire and A-line dresses that flatter the female figure and ensure maximum comfort.

The new Pronovias Privée ‘Premiere’ collection is a special celebration of Hollywood’s greatest movie stars, who have left a long-lasting and grandiose impression.

The main new features of the collection are:

Softer, lighter designs, with a carefully crafted internal structure and layered design. The dresses are available in a wide variety of shapes and volumes, with various options such as tulle flounces, plumetis, tulle overskirts, voluminous overskirts, and long trains.

The abstract lace designs bring the timeless princess silhouette bang up to date. The designer has played around with the fabrics to create illusion necklines and voluminous skirts that create a sense of radiance, with delicate rhinestone embroidery.

Necklines take center stage, lending a unique quality to each dress and drawing attention to the face: from sensual exposed shoulders to a sophisticated boat neck, illusion necklines and rhinestone embroidery.

3D flowers in the form of fluttering petals, sculptural blooms, or chiffon corsages, are found edging the neckline or as striking three-dimensional details that add a dream-like quality to the dress.

Frills also make an appearance, to create maximum volume with extravagant pleated plumetis, which emphasize the neckline, add movement to skirts, or create dreamy overskirts with stunning billowing waves.

The collection consists of four lines, each of which employs volume in its own way:

ROMANTIC PRINCESS: characterized by stunning layers of floral lace, semi-transparent bodices, and soft tulle skirts.

MODERN PRINCESS: with overskirts designed to add a distinctive touch to fitted, mermaid-style dresses.

MAJESTIC PRINCESS: enchanting, voluminous dresses with an innovative corset design that supports volume without losing lightness.

GLAMOROUS PRINCESS: a selection of princess and A-line dresses featuring abstract embroidery and 3D floral detailing.

The new Premiere collections have been specially created so that every bride, whatever her own personal style and body shape, will find something that perfectly reflects her personality so she can focus on enjoying the biggest day of her life.