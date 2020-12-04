PYRENEX x UNIVERSAL WORKS

For AW20, Universal Works and Pyrenex have come together to unveil a capsule collection consisting of 10 ready-to-wear pieces.

For over 160 years, Pyrenex have been producing some of the best natural down in the world from their factory in South-Western France, close to the Pyrenees mountain range. Thanks to their production of high-quality feather and goose down, (a by-product from the local farming industry), their products offer unfailing protection against extreme temperatures, having been tried, tested and approved on some of the world’s highest mountain ranges.

For AW20, both brands fused their expertise in down outerwear and contemporary menswear to create a unique collection, taking inspiration from modern styles, and old classics. With the capsule collection taking inspiration from mid-century art, mixed with 1970s ski wear.

The collaboration consists of 6 down pieces; each garment boasts 850 cui/ib fill ethically sourced French duck down.an exceptionally high-quality fill, that despite its warmth, remains exceptionally lightweight. The collection features an oversized outdoor mountain jacket based on one of the Pyrenex’s classic styles from the ‘70’s updated to a contemporary Universal Works silhouette, an overshirt based on the classic Universal Works ‘Cabin Jacket’ silhouette, and a down-filled Waistcoat with a sports-style collar. Each style is available in two colourways with contrast asymmetric panels to give a hint of the ‘70s but with a modern feel.

Accompanying the down pieces are four pieces in a super soft moleskin, a true Universal Works fabric staple: the ‘Bakers Overshirt’ (Light Jacket) and the ‘Military Chino’, both available in Olive (Sauge) and Navy (Amiral).

The Universal Works x Pyrenex collection is available from Wednesday 2nd December at 16:00 GMT from the Universal Works webstore.

The ‘Mountain Down Jacket’ available for pre-order for a mid-december delivery.