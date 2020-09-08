QUIZ Group Plc - QUIZ x Joanna

QUIZ launches new Q by QUIZ collection with Love Island’s Joanna Chimonides

September 2020: QUIZ , the omni-channel fashion brand, has unveiled Q x Joanna, a brand-new curated collection fronted by Love Island contestant Joanna Chimonides.

Q x Joanna is a 35-piece range which brings together the brand’s ultimate AW20 ‘must have’ items, from statement dresses and double-breasted tailored jackets to playful bodysuits, classic co-ords and much more. Extra detail is added with square necks, ruching, puff sleeves and open backs as well as eye-catching tweeds, polka dots and zebra prints.

Joanna Chimonides, a long-time fan of QUIZ, was a contestant on season 5 of ITV’s Love Island. Since leaving the show in 2019, the recruitment consultant from London has reinvented herself as a podcast presenter, co-hosting BBC Radio 1’s Reality Tea Podcast.

Joanna commented: “QUIZ has always been a go-to brand in my wardrobe, so it really is a dream come true to be the face of Q. This collection has something for everyone – from the perfect glamourous night out look to lunch with the girls.”

Sheraz Ramzan, Chief Commercial Officer of QUIZ, commented: “We’re thrilled to launch Q x Joanna, just in time for the start of the cooler Autumn season, and we can’t wait for our customers to enjoy these new, playful pieces. The collection, which will sit alongside our Core, Petite and Curve collections, brings together our top party-style picks and is the perfect place to go for glamorous style for any occasion.”