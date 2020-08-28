Rachel Zoe speaks at FASHINNOVATION Worldwide Talks 2020 NYFW with Mara Hoffman, Katia Beauchamp of Birchbox, and Sofia Resing

FASHINNOVATION is pleased to announce that celebrity stylist and designer Rachel Zoe ( @rachelzoe ) is joining Worldwide Talks 2020 NYFW on September 10th. Zoe takes the stage as the closing keynote speaker with a reflection on her personal and professional experience titled “Fashion is a Journey” at 7:20 PM EDT. Rachel Zoe is a distinguished celebrity stylist, designer, editor, author, TV personality and entrepreneur, renowned for her creative eye, exceptional taste, and effortless take on glamour. As a designer, Zoe bridges elevated collections with accessibility as the Creative Director of the Rachel Zoe Collection, comprising ready-to-wear, footwear and accessory lines available at shoprachelzoe.com and in more than 200 stores worldwide.

Zoe is also the Founder and Chief Curator of the luxury fashion, beauty and lifestyle membership company, CURATEUR (fka Box of Style), and serves as Founder and Editor-at-Large of online style destination, The Zoe Report, which covers fashion and beauty trends and inspiration to reach more than 14 million monthly users worldwide. Zoe also recently added Parrish LA the luxe sweater and knitwear collection brand to her portfolio. Beginning her career as a world-renowned stylist, Zoe revolutionized the styling business, inspiring future generations of stylists. Zoe is committed to philanthropic organizations, serving as an Ambassador for Save the Children and on the Board of Directors for Baby2Baby. In addition, Zoe has been on countless “Most Influential” lists from virtually every domestic and international fashion and financial publication. Rachel and her husband Rodger Berman run their global fashion brand all while being parents to their two young boys Skyler and Kaius.

Birchbox Co-Founder & CEO Katia Beauchamp (@brichbox) joins FASHINNOVATION’s panel on “Fashion Is How Clean Went Mainstream” beginning at 3:20 PM EDT. Katia co-founded Birchbox in 2010, driven by a fascination with the business dynamics of the beauty industry and a mission to redefine the way people discovered and shopped for beauty online. Today she is more passionate than ever about building the destination for the everyday consumer who is not passionate about beauty and grooming. Birchbox, which is best known for its monthly subscription of personalized samples, has more than 2.5 million active customers, 500 beauty and grooming brand partners, operations in six countries, and retail experiences in select Walgreens locations across the US.

Katia holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in International Studies & Economics from Vassar College. Prior to graduating business school, she worked in structured finance and commercial real estate. She has been honored with accolades including Advertising Age Women to Watch, CEW Achievers Award, Fortune 40 Under 40, Inc. 30 Under 30, Marie Claire’s New Guard, WWD Digital Innovator of the Year, and YMA Fashion’s Entrepreneur of the Year, among others. In 2016, Katia was featured as an investor on Lifetime TV’s “Project Runway: Fashion Startup” series. She is currently an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Harvard Business School, meeting with students and faculty as an official advisor on campus. A native Texan, Katia lives in New York City with her husband and four children.

Fashion designer Mara Hoffman (@marahoffman) founded her label in 2000 after graduating from Parsons School of Design in New York City. Fifteen years later, the brand committed itself to implementing more sustainable and responsible practices. Hoffman is speaking on the FASHINNOVATION panel “Fashion Is Inclusivity/Diversity Within Sustainability” at 1:20 PM EDT.

In an effort to foster mindful consumption habits, the brand maintains an open conversation about its approach and encourages consumers to reevaluate the relationship society has with clothing. The company continues to focus on sustainable materials, processes, and production in order to improve and extend each garment’s life. President and Creative Director, Mara Hoffman, presents collections with a devotion to color, each inspired by and in celebration of women.

Born in Porto Alegre and based in New York, Brazillian supermodel Sofia Resing (@sofiaresing) will be speaking on FASHINNOVATION’s panel “Fashion Is Personalities & Models Impacting Positive Change” at 3:50PM EDT. Sofia has been featured in numerous editorials in several countries for ELLE, Glamour, Marie Claire, VOGUE, L'OFFICIEL, Harper's BAZAAR, MAXIM, and GQ, and has worked with iconic photographers such as Mario Testino, Thierry Les Goues, Phil Poynter and Ruven Afanador. In 2016, Sofia was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

This Brazilian beauty has also graced several catwalks for designers as VERSACE, ARMANI, ZUHAIR MURAD, as well walked for major brands as Spanish PRONOVIAS and french ETAM on Paris fashion week. She also ranges from Haute Couture campaigns, as her Zuhair Murad Ad seen on French Vogue, to underwear campaigns as seen on major Italian brand LA PERLA. Sofia's easygoing but yet strong personality, career, and style is indeed out of the books and as said by Brazilian VOGUE, she is a must-follow on Instagram to keep seeing this Brazilian bombshell in many more extraordinary things to come.

On September 10th, 2020 on the dawn of a reimagined NYFW, FASHINNOVATION will bring together international business CEOs, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, fashion designers and creatives at the time they are needed most. Through this platform, founded by Marcelo and Jordana Guimarães, these global conversations will inspire and ignite revolutionary actions and change across our industry. The Worldwide Talks will cross boundaries and amplify topics including sustainable development goals, social impact, diversity and inclusion, entrepreneurship, connectivity and new technologies all seen through the lens of innovation.

The full list of speakers participating in Fashinnovation Worldwide Talks NYFW include the following:

Rebecca Minkoff (Fashion Designer)

Derek Blasberg (Head of Fashion & Beauty, YouTube)

Rachel Zoe (Designer)

Sebastien Kopp and François-Ghislain Morillion (Co-founders, Veja)

Mara Hoffman (Fashion Designer)

Katia Beauchamp (Co-Founder & CEO, Birchbox)

Khalea Underwood (Beauty Editor, The Zoe Report)

Sofia Resing (Brazilian Supermodel)

Arizona Muse (Model, Sustainability Consultant & Environmental Activist)

Nigel Barker (Fashion Photographer, Author & TV Personality)

Kirsten Bowen (Senior Vice President, Merchandise & Design at White House Black Market)

Dominic-Madori (Reporter, Executive Lifestyle, Business Insider)

Amber Venz Box (Co-Founder & President, rewardStyle & LIKEtoKNOW.it)

Lilliana Vazquez (Host & Producer, E! Entertainment & Founder)

Pandora Amoratis (Daily Mail US Style Director & DailyMailTV Correspondent)

Jessica C. Andrews (Deputy Fashion Editor, Bustle Digital Group)

Abrima Erwiah (Co-Founder & Director, Studio One Eighty Nine & Faculty, Parsons School of Design)

Ngozi Okaro (Founder, Custom Collaborative) Essence Gant (Beauty Director, BuzzFeed)

Yeli Gu (Founder, Ontimeshow)

Ophelia Chen (Co-Founder, BOBBLEHAUS)

Larry Namer (Co-Founder, E! Entertainment Television & President/ CEO, Metan Global Entertainment Group)

Jenny Bai (Co-Founder, Mingyian)

Jane Singer (Managing Director, Inside Fashion)

Prem Devi (Artisan Leader from Aspura, Rajasthan)

Himanshi Singh (Manager, Research & Communication at Jaipur Rugs)

Jill Dumain (CEO, Bluesign technologies)

Brooke Roberts-Islam (Founder of Techstyler & Senior Contributor, Forbes)

Lorenzo Albrighi (Co-CEO & Founder, lablaco)

Francesca Rosella (Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, CuteCircuit)

Ayaan Mohallim (Co-Founder of Mataano & Ditto Africa)

Bill Dixon (CEO & Co-Founder, Aulera Authentication)

Jackie Trebilcock (Managing Director, New York Fashion Tech Lab)

Jonathan Cohen (Designer)

Tomas Vera Gutierrez de Pineres (Founder & Creative Director, VERDI)

Bea Sanz Corella (Co-Founder of Kmana, Civic Engagement Expert, Philanthropy Advisor)

Diego Vanassibara (Designer & Founder, Vanassibara)

Alfeya Valrina (Designer & Founder, Alfeya Valrina)

Christopher Lacy (Co-Creator & Host, Retail Revolution Podcast)

Giulio Bonazzi (CEO & Chairman, Aquafil/ Econyl)

Dr. Gregory Altman (Co-Founder & CEO, Evolved By Nature)

Alon Moshe (CEO & Co-Founder, Twine Solutions)

Charlotte McCurdy (Researcher & Designer)

Kerry Bannigan (Founder, Conscious Fashion Campaign)

Oskar Metsavaht (Artist. Founder & Creative Director of Osklen. Founder & President of Instituto-E. UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Culture of Peace & Sustainability)

Sofia Tchkonia (Founder & Creative Director of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Tbilisi, BE NEXT and Art & Culture Center in Tbilisi)

Marina Testino (Creative Director, ARTivist & Founder, Point Off View)

Massimo Casagrande (Academic Director, Istituto Marangoni Miami)

Rosemary Onubaiye (Community Leader, Ita’i - Our Cloth & Broadcaster at Africa Related Inc.)

Miamah J Richards (Director at Africa Related Inc. & Ita’i - Our Cloth)

Morin Obaweya (CEO & Designer of Luxury Leather Brands at Morin.O)

Zizi Cardow (CEO & Fashion Designer of Couture Apparels at Zizi Cardow Clothing)

Oyiza Adaba (Journalist, Producer, Broadcaster, Africa Related Inc.)

Tanya Taylor (Fashion Designer)

John Matthews (Founder, Avrio Footwear)

Jake Karls (Co-Founder, Mid-Day Squares)

Jovana Mullins (Co-Founder & CCO, Alivia)

Sydney Maisel-Straitman & Andrew Straitman (Directors & Partners, Commonwealth Packaging)

Larry Gulko (Brand Strategist & Executive Coach, Founder of BRAND:NEW DAY)

Mister D (CEO, BEAUTYKWEEN)

Richie Rich (Fashion Director, BEAUTYKWEEN)

Melissa Megginson (Community Manager, Tailwind)

Theo Killion ( Chair of the Board for a Better Chance & Tailored Brands & Board Member Claire’s)

Jeannie Barsam (Founder, Gifting Brands & SVP of Merchandise Operations at Michaels)

Helen Aboah (CEO, Urban Zen)

Kimberly Carney (Founder & CEO, Fashwire)

Jackie Mallon (Editor, FashionUnited.com)

Rohan Kapoor (Strategic Partner Manager, Private Equity & Venture Capital, Gorgias)

