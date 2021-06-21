Raffaello Rossi Spring / Summer 2022

The lightness of summer

It feels like taking a deep breath and embarking on a new chapter – with optimism and a zest for life. The months ahead will be shaped by a combination of past experiences, lessons learnt and anticipation of what is still to come. Coming to the fore are creativity and individual styling ideas that all have one thing in mind: a feeling of well-being. And the new spring/summer collection by Raffaello Rossi is showing that it’s very much attuned to the times with its high quality and the longevity of its styles.

With rosé nuances, lilac tones, melba sorbet and coral red, the colour palette exudes sheer joy. The bright blue sky of summer is reflected in the different blue tones, while the natural tones and gorgeous greens convey a feeling of freedom and an affinity with nature. White and the new off-white tones complement the colour palette and have a calming effect.

Flowers will be making a comeback on our clothes next summer – in the form of opulent, soft floral prints in watercolour or tapestry looks, as well as in oversized plant prints reminiscent of silk paintings.

The silhouettes offer a variety of creative ideas, with wide trousers here to stay, just like the mid to high-waist styles. And legs will be on show again with lots of new short designs.

Smart jogging pants form the basis of sporty, luxury looks. And the comfortable pull-on trouser with a wide leg (whether culottes or long) in new jersey and knit-look fabrics is the perfect casual wardrobe staple. The collection is rounded off by vegan leather in summery fabrics and colours, as well as long, wide linen trousers.

And the ever-popular jeans are a firm fixture this summer too. We have put together a denim collection that is full of ideas, bold, authentic and unique. Not only do all our jeans styles look cool and have authentic washes, but they are also green at heart. Once again this year, the majority of the cotton used to make our jeans was sustainably grown. Their lightness and elasticity surprise with silhouettes ranging from ‘O’ shapes to wide and long, cropped and relaxed to slim and short.

Whether they are adorned with elaborate hand-stitched details, imaginative batik looks, new dip-dye effects or floral laser prints, every pair of jeans has its own personality. Our collection stands for creativity, individuality and our guaranteed feel-good factor. Made in Europe.