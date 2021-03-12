RAMI AL ALI: Pret-A-Porter Autumn/Winter 2021/2022

For Autumn/Winter 2021/2022, Rami Al Ali illustrates his fascination with the enduring glamour of bygone eras from the 50s and 60s.

The 25-look collection modernizes the notion of tradition through classic silhouettes that are intricately fused with modern cuts for a more relevant and youthful take – each design echoing the same contemporary femininity synonymous with the house. The line up details an eclectic mix of cocktail attire, utilitarian jumpsuits and pajamas inspired separates.

The collection sees palazzo pants in vibrant hues, sharply cut to encompass polished refinement. Hemlines contrast from tea to floor length with varying degrees of embellishment. Legbaring mini dresses are given structured architectural lines and cinched waistbands while evening gowns playfully don tiered ruffles. The collection maintains an airy, fresh and at times nonchalant approach to cocktail dressing, while keeping true to the charming signature allure synonymous with Rami Al Ali designs.

A combination of soft peach, blush and blue tones are used to add a captivating essence of glamour and femininity. This is juxtaposed with vibrant shades of fern green and orange peel that add an unexpected, spirited edge to the collection’s aesthetic. Feminine silhouettes are paired with embroidery, feathers and beadwork using graphic details of moravian folk art demonstrating a prevailing penchant toward sartorial splendor.