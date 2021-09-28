Rami Al Ali SS22 Prêt À Porter

PARIS, Monday September 27th, 2021

Rami Al Ali unveils his spring/summer 2022 pret-a-porter collection that pays homage to the famed English painter, Albert Joseph Moore. The 25-piece collection adopts the same ideals depicted in Moore’s work, highlighting a harmonious relationship between shape and colour.

Known for his portrayals of languorous female figures pictured against ornate backdrops, Moore’s work evokes a dream-like element that is inherent in Al Ali’s designs. Weightless fabrics such as tulle and chiffon fuel a fantasy to create a romanticism that can be felt throughout the collection. Powerful drapery and sensual silhouettes are designed to float against the body, adding a touch of whimsy to the lineup. While notable architectural nods provide the modern twist synonymous with the house.

Image: Rami Al Ali

The collection has an eclectic medley of feminine details that include billowing skirts, cascading ruffles, and sculptural bows. Long, floor-grazing gowns are interspersed with playful, tea-length mini dresses and sharply tailored jumpsuits. Strong architectural shapes beautifully enhance female form, while reiterations of popular archived silhouettes add a sense of familiarity. Using the same decorative approach that Moore uses on his classical subjects, Al Ali conveys through his penchant for detail. Embroidery is elegantly feminine, with romantic floral motifs hand-stitched in decorative detail. Ornate beading and intricate lace play an integral role in the collection’s makeup, speaking to the feminine codes of the house. Bearing all the hallmarks of a signature couture design, each look offers the same level of focus to detailed handwork to ensure a luxurious feel.

Image: Rami Al Ali

The level of embellishment contrasts between more muted styles in the form of sleek column dresses to densely decorated caped gowns. The colour palette remains both fresh and serene, embracing vivid hues in shades of peach, pink, baby blue, and lime, with thoughtful touches of gold working to elevate designs.