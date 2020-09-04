Rebecca Minkoff Headlines FASHINNOVATION’s 3D Runway Show Along With 10 Other Brands

FASHINNOVATION is pleased to announce that global fashion brand Rebecca Minkoff (@rebeccaminkoff) will be closing the virtual 3D Runway Show as part of FASHINNOVATION’s Worldwide Talks 2020 NYFW program on September 10th.

In partnership with Bigthinx, this year’s FASHINNOVATION 3D Runway Show celebrates the theme of inclusivity, showcasing 11 brands from around the world - each selected for its dedication to diversity, inclusivity, and sustainable practices.

The 11 brands that will be taking part in this 3D runway include:

Rebecca Minkoff, the global women’s fashion brand and founder of Female Founder Collective, a network of businesses led by women dedicated to enabling and empowering other female-owned businesses; BOBBLEHAUS, a genderless, sustainably made, eccentric brand based in New York; Alivia, an ethical and sustainablel brand with clothing inspired by the expressions of creators with disabilities; New Couture, Parisian brial showroom that curates designers early in their international careers; House of Sōhn, a sustainable women’s contemporary label based in India; Maria Maurio, the slow fashion brand focused on hand crafted, sustainable, and conscious design; Satya Swimwear, a luxury and sustainable swimwear label based in Brazil; Aequem, the sustainable fashion e-commerce destination based in the UK; Cecilehob, a luxury ready-to-wear women’s brand featuring bespoke apparel design based in Dubai; RUMCHE, a luxury brand that designes clothes to be worn daily and last a lifetime; and Thalé Blanc, a luxe accessories and ready-to-wear women’s brand that combines modern technique with traditional craftsmanship.

"This future of fashion rethinks and questions all the assumptions of traditional fashion shows. It reinvents itself to include the latest in technology and lifestyle changes in the new normal, while emphasizing unprecedented inclusivity and diversity with the models as well as the designers. It also makes NYFW more accessible to designers from around the world who needn't feel pressured to undertake physical showcases, and can also supplement their real shows with virtuality." - Shivang Desai, founder of Bigthinx.

FASHINNOVATION’s 3D Runway Show is part of its Worldwide Talks NYFW program - a reimagined NYFW platform focused on bringing together international business CEOs, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, fashion designers, and creatives at the time they are needed most. Through this platform, founded by Marcelo and Jordana Guimarães, these global conversations will inspire and ignite revolutionary actions and change across our industry. The Worldwide Talks will cross boundaries and amplify topics including sustainable development goals, social impact, diversity and inclusion, entrepreneurship, connectivity and new technologies all seen through the lens of innovation.

FASHINNOVATION’s 3D Runway Show begins at 7:55 PM EST on September 10th and will be available to view online at https://fashinnovation.nyc/3rd-worldwide-talks-2020/.

ABOUT FASHINNOVATION:

Since 2018, FASHINNOVATION has hosted over 400 of fashion's leading innovators to audiences representing 120 countries. Respected voices like Diane Von Furstenberg, Susan Rockefeller, Kenneth Cole, Julie Gilhart, and Fern Mallis, as well as new leaders including Steve Aoki, Chromat, and Mara Hoffman. Their platform has amplified the impact of the entrepreneurial spirit of the industry with Josh Luber (StockX), James Reinhart (thredUP), Katia Beauchamp (Birchbox) and Gihan Amarasiriwardena (Ministry of Supply), and has put sustainability front and center with Paul Dillinger (Levi’s), Carry Somers (Fashion Revolution) and Oskar Metsavaht (Osklen). Institutions like the United Nations, Parsons, and FIT; brands including Louis Vuitton, Levi’s, Google, and UPS; and media channels Business of Fashion, Forbes, Fast Company, and Refinery29 have all supported its vision.