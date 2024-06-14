Reebok expands renowned Nano Training Shoe franchise to the court

Today, Reebok unveils the latest addition to the industry-leading Nano Training Shoe franchise, the Nano Court. Leveraging the brand’s rich history on the court along with its dominance and extensive knowledge within the training shoe market, the Nano Court is built to be the ultimate performance court shoe for sports like Pickleball, Padel, and Tennis, with a focus on grip, stability, and durability.

Credits: Reebok

Headlining the Nano Court’s launch and campaign creative is Reebok athlete and professional Pickleball champion, Hurricane Tyra Black. “Reebok’s entrance into Pickleball and performance court sports is monumental,” says Tyra. “Having the best footwear option – both at the professional and amateur level – is crucial to your success and fun on the court. Thanks to the new Nano Court, you can take your game to the next level.”

Key Nano Court tech features include:

FLEXWEAVE Pro Upper: the most durable FLEXWEAVE knit upper yet with zoned stability yarns for added support where it’s needed most.

ToeTection Guard: added durability at the toe box prevents wear and tear from toe drags on the court.

GRIPTONITE Rubber Outsole: best in class multidirectional outsole traction in a herringbone design for premium grip and feel on any surface.

Floatride Court Foam: all-new, innovative Floatride Foam compound developed specifically for court sports for responsive energy return and comfort.

360’ Comfort Booty: anatomical booty upper construction for a lockedin fit. • Drop | Weight: 14mm Drop | 12oz

Credits: Reebok

“As the Official Shoe of Fitness, it’s our mission at Reebok to continue to evolve the Nano franchise to meet the needs of any and all activities,” says Tal Short, Product Director at Reebok. “We are thrilled to bring our expertise and dominance in the performance footwear market to the court.”

On June 20th, the all-new Reebok Nano Court will be available starting at €120 on Reebok's website and select retailers worldwide. The model will be offered in a variety of launch colorways. Product availability and launch timing to vary per market.