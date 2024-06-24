Reebok LTD and Hed Mayner reveal SS25 collection

Reebok LTD and Hed Mayner are proud to unveil their newest collaboration for the Spring/Summer 2025 season.

Debuted during the Hed Mayner show in Paris, the collection proposed a mix of vibrant hues and an unfinished, relaxed aesthetic.

This latest collection highlights Mayner's signature style, showcasing tracksuits and jackets that seamlessly blend worn, unfinished looks with bold colors. Additionally, the collection continues his exploration of Reebok's iconic sneaker silhouettes.

Reebok LTD x Hed Mayner SS25 Credits: Reebok LTD x Hed Mayner

Following the success of their previous collaboration, this season delves into the rich history of Reebok, particularly the era that inspired the original Reebok Blacktop. This exploration has led to a hybrid design merging cross-training functionality with basketball aesthetics, enhanced with intricate detailing for a modern edge, with the new interpretation of Reebok LTD Blacktop.

Reebok LTD x Hed Mayner SS25 Credits: Reebok LTD x Hed Mayner

Alongside the redesigned Blacktop, the collection features the Reebok LTD Classic Leather Premium, now reimagined in sponge material. This innovative update offers a fresh, contemporary appeal while retaining the classic design elements that have solidified Reebok's place in the footwear industry, in line with the philosophy of Reebok LTD.