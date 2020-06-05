Registration for the Jis October Show is now open

Norwalk, Connecticut (May 20, 2020) — The October Edition of Jewelers International Showcase (JIS) has officially opened its attendee registration for the 2020 Show. Taking place Tuesday, October 13 – Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center—JIS October is the most anticipated jewelry buying event this year.

The October show is known for its strategic timing, allowing buyers to restock their inventory before the busy holiday selling season. Vendors can sell product immediately on the show floor to generate instant cash flow or take orders for future business.

JIS Shows welcome retailers, wholesalers, store owners and jewelry industry professionals from all over the world—including the unique markets of Southeast Florida, Latin America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

“JIS October is set to be one of the most important buying events for the jewelry industry in 2020,” says Jordan Tuchband, Industry Vice President for JIS Events. “With the JIS April show needing to join forces with our October Event, combined with JCK Las Vegas and Luxury postponing the shows until 2021, JIS October is the time for us all to come together before the year’s end.”

“In light of JCK Las Vegas and Luxury not taking place in 2020—exhibitors and retailers have a unique opportunity to experience JIS October, in a year when even more of the industry will come together at this proven successful show,” said Sarin Bachmann, Group Vice President of Reed Jewelry Group. “The JCK team is already working closely with many of our industry partners on their JIS presence. With JIS October, the industry has a well-timed option to come together and do business once it is safe to do so. If you haven’t experienced JIS October in Miami Beach, this is the year to do so.”

JIS October will feature new and returning show floor areas including The Galleria, Fine Jewelry, Lab Grown Diamonds, Equipment and Tech and more. The New Exhibitor Zone, which made its debut in 2019, is back and expanding with areas in both the Fine Jewelry and Silver & Fashion Pavilions. This expansion makes it easier for buyers to find new vendors within these two different segments while vendors will be curated by the products they carry.

The JIS Show team is using this time to strategically plan unique events, form partnerships and grow various segments of the show floor. Stay tuned for what’s NEW and returning for the 2020 event. To register as a jewelry buyer, visit JISShow.com/October. Press registration will be open soon.

About Jewelers International Showcase (JIS)

In 1979, JIS (Jewelers International Showcase) launched its first trade-only jewelry show. Four decades later, the JIS brand continues to bring together an array of leading worldwide manufacturers and wholesalers ready to market and sell their products and services to thousands of trade-only jewelry attendees from Latin America, the Caribbean, United States and beyond.

JIS Shows are the premier events for immediate at-show delivery. Each event is strategically produced around the seasonal buying needs of retailers and their customers.

JIS produces jewelry trade events four times a year. Three of those shows are held in South Florida, while the fourth, JIS Delivery – San Diego (introduced in 2019) offers the West Coastbased jewelry industry an opportunity to buy and sell right before the busy holiday season.

All JIS shows are produced by Reed Exhibitions, the world’s leading event organizer, with more than 500 events in 30 countries. For additional information on all JIS Events, visit jisshow.com.