REPEAT NOOS Collection

At REPEAT we have an extensive NOOS (Never Out of Stock) collection, this collection of timeless basics consists of popular pieces which are always available in neutral colors: black, navy, grey white, cream and beige. Cashmere scarves, ponchos , a basic V-neck cardigan, a boatneck sweater or a staple cotton T-shirt make up the NOS collection to name a few.

Each season we also offer these basics in new season colors to complement our new collection seamlessly, allowing customers to easily mix and match basics with season highlights.

At REPEAT we strive to create sustainable fashion pieces with the highest level of comfort. Since Winter 2020 the complete line of our soft and comfy cashmere basics is 100% GOTS certified organic cashmere.

As our NOS collection consists of timeless basics which are sold year-round, we have made them readily available to buy from stock for our retailers. Via the Nuorder B2B platform retailers can easily shop the NOS collection to replenish their stock.