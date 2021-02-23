REPEAT Winter Collection 2021

The knitwear label REPEAT has taken further steps in offering sustainable fashion in their winter collection 2021. Since last summer the entire cashmere collection consists of GOTS certified organic cashmere. For the upcoming winter collection 2021, the organic knitwear has been expanded with GOTS certified organic cotton knits. Furthermore, all cashmere and cotton blends are OCS (Organic Content Standard) certified. The OCS (Organic Content Standard) label verifies the content and quantity of organic material in the final product, it tracks the flow of raw material from source to the final product. This process is certified and authenticated and is subject to constant monitoring.

REPEAT’s decision to invest in the NuOrder virtual wholesale ordering system has proven to be extremely successful. Customers are benefiting from the new online ordering service and have been excited about the user-friendly online shopping experience and the ability to take advantage of the new stock service we can offer through this portal. From now on, wholesale customers can choose to order the collection in one of our showrooms or online through NuOrder.

Preview collection WINTER 2021

In these difficult uncertain times triggered by Covid-19, it was especially important to REPEAT to present the customer with a focused fashion-oriented collection.

The cashmere range is particularly varied for next winter with new textures such as cable knits, rib structures, new geometric patterns or cable mixed with rib, in chunky as well as fine knits. The shapes range from boxy and figure-hugging, to slightly oversized shapes, to ponchos that are an essential part of a winter collection. A very important theme is luxury loungewear to relax in at home. Fashionable jogging pieces such as slightly oversized and sporty sweaters with hood, or zipper at the neckline. A modern jogging suit with tie dye print is an absolute highlight in the collection.

Other fashion highlights are sweaters and knitted dresses with polo collars in a wide variety of shapes. The V-neckline has regained importance, with wide or narrow, normal or overlapping ribbed trim at the neckline, a must-have this coming winter season.

Special playful details are new wider knitted long fringes, small mini fringes, outward seams, side slits, wide ribs in coarser divisions.

New super fashionable pants, jackets and skirts in leather are luxury pieces that combine well with cardigans and sweaters.

Blouses in shiny silk are good to combine with cardigans. Especially beautiful and diverse are our new ethnic and tie dye winter prints.

Color theme

Trendy khaki shades like a lighter sage and a dark olive, a new beautiful Natural melange, a soft Rosequarz melange, earthy warm winter colors like Wood, Walnut and Opal are very fashionable and perfectly matched in knits and blouses, as well as in the prints. These colors are refreshed by Magnolia, Popcorn, Powder and Mint.