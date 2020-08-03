Retailers encouraged by Key Provisions in HEALS Act

The National Retail Federation issued the following statement from NRF Senior Vice President for Government Relations David French regarding the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection, and Schools (HEALS) Act, the Republican version of additional stimulus funds, in response to the coronavirus pandemic:

While understanding that the HEALS Act introduced by Majority Leader McConnell has a long way to go before Congress agrees to a final compromise, we are very pleased to see the targeted and temporary liability protection for businesses and schools as well as a package of economic stimulus provisions through direct aid to individuals and a hybrid extension of enhanced federal unemployment insurance. These important steps will continue progress toward sustaining the reopening of the economy. Also, allowing eligible businesses to take a second Paycheck Protection Program loan addresses the uncertain length of the crisis and the package includes critical tax provisions that will help offset the enormous costs of personal protective equipment and allow more businesses to utilize the enhanced employee retention credit.

