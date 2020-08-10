Retaissance enters community-building stage and partners with the Enterprise Europe Network for ‘Retaissance Live’ event in November

Retaissance, a new global platform for independent retail, has launched buyer access. With Retaissance now up and running, both brands and buyers will be able to register on the site and begin connecting with each other. From today, brand showcases will start appearing, and retail buyers will be able to browse and discover brands and products that match their preferences on price, features, sustainability and ethical credentials and more. From a buyer’s perspective, Retaissance is designed as a prospecting tool which will allow them to source new and exciting brands from the UK, Europe and around the world.

The digital marketplace is also set to bring its brands and buyers together for Retaissance Live, its first exclusive “Meet the Buyer” event in partnership with the Enterprise Europe Network, on the 3rd and 4th November. A number of key industry figures, thought leaders and buyers from prestigious brands have already confirmed attendance and full details, including how to get your free tickets, will be released in the coming weeks.

Cathie Osborne, Founder and Owner of Retaissance said: ‘We’re thrilled with the support we’ve had so far from brands, buyers and industry associations alike and we can’t wait to start really growing our community. A number of our brands already have some fantastic showcases live and we’re expecting many more to be prepared over the coming weeks.”

“Now is a brilliant time to join Retaissance – we want to work closely with our early adopters to tailor our site to their needs, offer real value for money and a continually improving experience for both brands and buyers. The upcoming event with the Enterprise Europe Network will be the first of many exciting opportunities we have planned for our customers.”

Rodolphe Soulard of the Enterprise Europe Network said, “We are excited about working with Retaissance and helping their disruptive retail concept reach new markets internationally. We can’t wait to actively support the Retaissance Live Meet The Buyer event on 3-4th November 2020. This event will enable innovative UK and European brands to connect directly with buyers, access new markets and help retailers access disruptive technologies to increase their productivity. Innovative SMEs and retailers need to adapt to new customer’s behaviour post-COVID-19 to sustain and grow their business in the UK and Europe.”

Since launching to brands on the 24th of July, Retaissance has attracted interest from across the UK retail industry, and has formed partnerships with several top associations and buying groups, including the Gift Association and The National Association of Jewellers.

Antony Hawman, Co-founder & CPO of TheIndustry.Fashion said “It's great to see a new digital platform launch that will help drive the fashion & beauty industries into the future. The needs of independent brands and buyers are ever evolving so it's encouraging that Retaissance has tailored a resource to stay ahead of these dynamic markets. I'm sure the Retaissance Live Meet the Buyer event with the Enterprise Europe Network, will give fashion & beauty brands better opportunities to access new markets and increase their sales.”

The Retaissance site has been built from the ground up on a bespoke platform and is designed specifically for brands and buyers, offering an experience tailored to the retail ecosystem. The team promises to support its members at both ends of the supply chain, with additional features to be added in future updates, as well as expansions into other global markets. Retaissance is completely free to buyers and is available to brands for a small monthly subscription. The subscription period begins once a brand showcase is finalised and approved, and brands are free to explore the profile builder and showcase tools prior to payment.

To register as a buyer, or to sign up as a brand and begin building your profile, visit https://retaissance.com/ . For enquiries, get in touch on +44 (0) 1606 822943 or email support@retaissance.com.

Boilerplate

Retaissance is kick-starting the growth of retail in the post-COVID-19 era, building a community framework that promotes trading and facilitates the sharing of knowledge as markets develop. Retaissance connects brands and buyers in all year, anytime online trade, building resilience in independent retail and the surrounding ecosystem. We currently serve in The United Kingdom, Sweden, The Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal and France.

