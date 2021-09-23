Revolutionary Classics: Brunello Cucinelli Women's Collection Spring/Summer 2022

Born out of a mood full of confidence and new stimuli, the collection gives shape to a positive spirit that irradiates joy, energy and vitality. The desire to dress well comes back to life through the pleasure of carefree and breezy touches, stepping away from the idea of "only the strictly necessary".

The fluid, eclectic and versatile aesthetic distinctive to the Brunello Cucinelli brand crosses with glamourous influences, giving an energizing shock to a refined balance between elegance and self-assured ease.

Colours

The dynamic collection immediately makes its mark through bright and saturated tones of colour that represent messengers of freedom and movement. Vibrant reds, mineral yellows and bamboo green spread vivid and energetic sensations, easily harmonizing with the wide range of timeless neutrals, from the lightest beiges and the most serene blues up to the metropolitan taste of the greys.

An intense vitality translates above all into a more daring way of experiencing colour, concentrated on important and precious elements in direct reference to the couture world. Monochromatic looks, dresses and outerwear, leather down jackets and matching sets bring colour to the forefront, spreading good vibes through an elegant and feminine style.

Image: Brunello Cucinelli

Overview

The craftsmanship, luxurious materials and vibrant colours are all at the service of natural appeal, the true focus point around which the style of the collection revolves, from daily styling down to the smallest detail. The balance between tradition and innovation comes from picking out the most refined characteristics of couture style and reinterpreting them in an informal and relaxed manner, blurring the boundaries between daywear and eveningwear.

Informal elements are brought together with a luxurious character in a new, reassuring balance, where active world comfort influences sophisticated and urban style. Tennis-inspired two-tone collars add sporty references to some of the most treasurable garments. Deconstructed matching sets in poplin or in very light suede inherit the taste of informal tailoring and unite it with an optimistic, free and joyful spirit.

Themes and Materials

Meshwork shakes off sporty connotations thanks to high workmanship and innovative crafting techniques. Perforated lamé leathers and lightweight poplins, feminine knitwear featuring wide, open stitches and tricot-style embroidery paired with noble and rustic materials alike – each refined variation spreads sensations of freedom, lightness and ease throughout looks and accessories.

The spontaneous appeal of denim runs through the entire collection, with new variations of blue or grey, lamé effects or a special, iconic detail that recalls western-style pockets in a sparkling variant, featuring in dresses and outerwear, on suedes and coloured silks.

The collection presents two main patterns, expressions of opposing worlds revisited in harmony with the brand’s style canons. The geometric lines of Argyle, drawn from the universe of sport and men’s clubs, are reinterpreted with tactile aspects, in feminine crochet and with luminous surfaces. Thanks to ethereal embroidery, jacquard fabrics and three-dimensional effects, animalier patterns take on a delicate and unusual tone-on-tone appearance that is enhanced by rustic yarns and very soft, bonded nappa leathers.

Image: Brunello Cucinelli

Knitwear

In knitwear, the season’s patterns take on a special allure. The geometric Argyle pattern is enriched by special textures, jacquard weaves and openwork, which introduces mesh effects, and again by shiny embroidery and fluid feathers. Moreover, patterns created entirely in crochet take on the look of precious and natural couture wear.

Rustic and cordonetto yarns, noble natural fibers and modern materials are maximized by wide stitches and ultra-sparkly decorations. Intarsia sweaters bring malfilé yarns, three-dimensional surfaces and luminous interventions into play in order to revisit animalier prints with a natural and relaxed approach. Monili decorations and designs ennoble elements from the world of sports to bring about versatile and refined everyday wear.

Trousers and Skirts

Colours and precious texture enhance dynamic and breezy shapes: carefully blended ingredients that translate into “informal couture”, a concept that infuses comfort and practicality into precious elements. Attention to the smallest details gives way to feelings of harmony and elegance, elevating the streetwear and sportswear influences to create refined and essential outfits.

The minimal, soft and relaxed shapes of trousers are enhanced by the special mercerized fabrics. Pleats, suspenders and patterns from elegant menswear strike a balance with a feminine attitude, fluid lines, an emphasis on the waistline and dazzling trimmings. Utility details and cargo pockets are valorized through prestige fabrics, leather details and contrast embroidery. Denim, in very light washes or no-fade versions, takes on sophisticated volumes.

Versatile and feminine textures and silhouettes elevate the style of the skirts, which are capable of passing from daywear to eveningwear with ease. Special embroidered patterns on the ethereal surfaces of the most sophisticated styles alternate with attention-seeking colour, exalted by the transparency of organza, toned down by summery sarong-like shapes, or enhanced by special cotton fabrics that brighten up the shades.

Image: Brunello Cucinelli

Accessories

Colour also takes on an important role in accessories, where soft suedes, supple calfskin and precious nappa leathers express the idea of total colour that is both minimal and sophisticated at the same time. Bonded surfaces enrich animalier prints with a three-dimensional and refined effect, combining natural inspirations and the Brunello Cucinelli aesthetic.

In footwear, blocks of colour are enhanced by manual workmanship and touches of light. Lightweight net gives a dynamic note to espadrilles whilst dense, handmade braiding gives unusual and sophisticated appeal to summer clogs and mules.

Bags are developed in new, soft and functional forms or are increased in size to become important touches of colour in the creation of the season’s looks. Meshwork gives lightness and softness to voluminous forms or transforms bags into luxurious jewel accessories. Entirely hand-woven elements, inspired by wicker or Argyle, confer discreet luxury to shopper and bucket bags.