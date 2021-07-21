RICOSTA & PEPINO Spring/Summer 2022

Pure joie de vivre – from delicate pastel shades to powerful colour blocking. The children's footwear manufacturer is setting a colourful tone with its RICOSTA and PEPINO collections.

PERFECT LITTLE SNEAKER

Light, colourful and attracting incredible demand. The sneaker style for toddlers will put them in a particularly good mood next summer. The combinations in fresh and strong colours underline the material mix in this PEPINO “Space” series. The sole with a three-dimensional side profile creates a dynamic effect and makes this shoe an absolute must-have among children learning to walk. Available sizes range from 20 to 28.

WE CARE FOR YOU

In the best tradition, RICOSTA is taking the next step to the highest possible level in terms of environmental protection, social fairness and transparency. The PEPINO “Care” series offers everything that environmentally discerning parents expect, from a FSC-certified natural rubber sole and a chrome- free leather upper to a cork insole, combined with a modern look and a soft play of colours. These gems will start the season in sizes ranging from 20 to 28.

BAREFOOT BESTIE

Pretty good friends: the PEPINO “Barefoot” series and active children's feet. In spring and summer, little ones barely notice these lightweight shoes whatever they are doing in their day-to-day life thanks to the unpadded design with a thin and flexible natural rubber sole. Elaborate colour combinations signal freshness and dynamism. Sizes start at 20 and go up to 26.

LIGHT METAL MOVEMENTS

Stars and metallic uppers give them a cool and relaxed look and make them comfortable to wear. RICOSTA skilfully grasps how to bring typical rock elements into a child-friendly fit in the "Princess” series. The result is a Velcro sneaker in the best trendy style including a cool street look. These VIPs perform in sizes ranging from 25 to 35.

JUMP OVER EVERYTHING

Inspired by the trendy sport of the same name, the “Parkour” series defines its own path through urban or natural spaces in a completely novel way. The striking PU/TPU sole with particularly strong grip provides safety and self-confidence. Functional on top with an easy-open closure, Velcro strap and Sympatex membrane, the high-top sneaker will overcome any obstacle. The range jumps from 28 to 39.