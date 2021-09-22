Robe Légère by Vera Mont Autumn/Winter 2021

Robe Légère's upcoming autumn/winter season opens with the "Into the Woods" set. Trendy khaki paired with deep, dark night blue ushers in the colder days and awakens the first feelings of autumn.

The nature-inspired shades are presented in clean plain colours and delicate two-tone prints. Skilfully casual, the monochrome looks in coarsely 3D-textured jersey or sweater fabric create new silhouettes. They are joined by interesting multicolour prints on comfortable mesh as well as two-tone animal and minimal prints on flowing viscose that combine the two main colours.

The omnipresent theme this autumn plays with new volume on the arms, shoulders or hem. New sweater dresses with flared skirts or modern puff sleeves create the basis and form a haven of peace. Printed midi shapes in the trendy bohemian look stand next to short smock styles that look relaxed with flared hems. Leather is the overarching autumn/winter trend and can be found in new designs in the collection.

The ultimate highlights are the leather dress and the two-in-one dress with boxy jumper and printed pleated skirt. Versatile cuts with accentuated details result in a feminine, modern look through their fabric and print language.

Image: Robe Légère by Vera Mont

In September, Robe Légère's "Touch of Nature" set uses a restrained modern colour scheme with black, brandy and wintry sand in new fabric qualities for that extra dose of easiness. The shapes are cool and laidback; the buzzwords are casual and monochrome. The focus is on fashionable dress silhouettes in sweater fabric, flowing viscose, mesh, leather and knitwear.

The modern feel-good factor of relaxed materials is indispensable from now on. Prints ranging from snake to minimal act as strong colour connectors. The coat dress in oversized checks is a must-have, and looks cool combined with leather leggings and a knitted turtleneck. Plain colours appear as textured fabrics in jersey or viscose blends. Haptic 3D looks in viscose and leather sets patched with modern knitwear create an absolutely new look. The jumpsuit with leather culottes and dip-hem jumper as well as the confident dress with pleated leather skirt and turtleneck form the fashion peak of the collection.

Image: Robe Légère by Vera Mont

Sweater dresses with accentuating front zippers and patch pockets are the counterparts to feminine tiered shapes in midi or short A-line. The impactful long balloon sleeves provide new volume. Smart elements meet comfort and are combined in attractive feel-good knit dresses in midi length with a side slit or a short, swinging skirt. Combined with chunky boots, they make one of the most important fashion statements this winter. The styles have a light, modern design language; everything is focused on wearing comfort.