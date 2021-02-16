Ron Dorff AW21

Swedish Army Life

The collection Swedish Army Life is inspired by the universe of the legendary and peaceful Swedish Army, which hasn’t been involved in a conflict for more than 200 years. Sweaters, pants, jackets are inspired by iconic models developed in the 60s, 70s and early 80s to fit army life whether in fall or winter, whether in the woods or in the mountains. The collection is made up of 3 themes which will be launched throughout the season:

Army glacier days

The pre-fall theme will be launched in July 2021.

The colour scheme has taken its inspiration from the clear transparent tones of blue of Nordic glaciers, early-fall mountain peaks that mix the white of snow with earthy tones and the colours of the neutral uniforms used in the mountains combining various tones of grey and white.

Other Nordic natural tones are found in the cashmere line with the new mélange colour “Natural Heather” and “Basalt Blue” for the underwear line.

The collection blows a fresh wind throughout the summer and early fall of 2021.

Army fall days

The fall-winter theme, launched in September 2021. The colour palette is composed of deep tones of green khaki, illuminated by touches of burned red and saffron yellow.

The silhouettes are clean and simple, inspired by military codes and details, and reinterpreted to be adapted for daily urban life (Cargo Pants, Army Cardigan…)

Army winter nights

Throughout the season, this collection pulls together the iconic, timeless Ron Dorff designs in a colour scheme as found during Nordic winter nights: dark navy, black and dark grey.

A timeless, chic and urban collection with sporty and military details.