Saint Jacques Autumn/Winter 2021

Saint Jacques' autumn/winter collection focuses on classics with skilful new twists. Purist styles with feminine accents form the basis for a calm, relaxed understatement. In addition, new urban styles with sporty features are expressive and elegant. Exciting finishes deliver new inspiration to looks this season.

Shades from bold to muted form first-class material and pattern symbioses. Trend colours from the beige and brown cosmos, such as soft stone, warm caramel and fine toffee give the styles a decidedly fresh look. In addition, dynamic navy and clean grey are a tried and tested medium and emphasise the expressive cuts.

A fine textured fabric in fashionable two-tone herringbone adds sophistication and proves versatile in combination with modern as well as timeless styles. Other highlights include the modest A-line style in high-quality wool fabric with cashgora in a fine knit finish, as well as the timeless classic in alpaca fleece, which stands out in particular with its eye-catching bi-colour details on the collar.

The newly adapted city-inspired styles score points with high-quality material mixes across the hood, collar and sleeve details. Classic coats with bouclé checks and large repeats as well as Glenurquhart checks with overchecks are also extremely sporty and offer a natural look.

Clear lines and aesthetic cuts create a harmonious collection image in which each individual design highlights the premium brand’s unmistakable style. The silhouettes that characterise the exclusive jackets and coats speak for themselves with carefully polished details that bring the material and product expertise into focus.