Salvatore Ferragamo Introduces the New Sunglasses Designs Featured in the House’s Eyewear Campaign for Autumn-Winter 20-21

Exquisite craftsmanship and timeless refinement embrace an elevated sense of modern distinction in the new Salvatore Ferragamo sunglasses designs featured in the A/W 20-21 Eyewear Campaign.

Staged during the House’s Women’s Fashion Show in Milan, the female style revisits the Classic Logo concept with exclusive materials and a catchy profile. The vintage-inspired frame combines acetate and metal in a statement geometrical shape that is both captivating and alluring. The sunglass is characterized by an edgy front construction and wide temples enriched with the classic Ferragamo signature and thin temple tips.

The seasonal colour palette takes its cue from the Salvatore Ferragamo ready-to-wear collection playing with contrasting effects and sophisticated shades such as bright white and the brand’s iconic burgundy.

A fashion-forward approach defines the male style delivering unique construction in premium materials. As seen at the House’s Men’s Runway show in Milan, the rectangular sunglass has a sleek shape in metal enhanced with a protruding brow line in acetate. An intricate textured pattern decorates the bridge and the matching temples, complete with the laser-engraved Ferragamo signature as an unmistakable emblem of elegance and charisma.

The colours blend classic and contemporary, creating rich contrasts between gold-toned metal and classic colorations in acetate.

The women’s style (SF267S) is available in Gold/Black, Gold/White, Gold/Tortoise and Gold/Bordeaux at https://www.ferragamo.com/shop/gb/en for £255.

The men’s style (SF263S) comes in Black/Gold, White/Gold, Olive Green/Gold and Tortoise/Gold and is available to buy at https://www.ferragamo.com/shop/gb/en for £265.