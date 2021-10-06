Sandwich summer ‘22: Natural Intelligence

Connecting new and known styles to bring together collections and have them transcend seasons is typically Sandwich. For this summer collection the design team has found inspiration in another type of connections as well. It is created from the notion that there are incomprehensible links that allow all living creatures on earth to blossom and bloom. This summer collection is made in tribute to that natural intelligence.

Sandwich is known for timeless designs in natural materials like linen, viscose and cotton. High quality styles, made to last, season after season. The color palette is selected carefully, allowing you to mix and pair the designs with your favorite items from former collections. With new prints and patterns drawn by hand, fresh washes and coloring techniques Sandwich keeps building on a strong basis. Continuously updating those characteristic designs you’ve come to know and love.

Aqua tint

Natural knits, woven linen and cotton sub add structure and depth to comfortable designs. Fine prints like the ‘Shadow plant’ were carefully drawn by hand to safeguard the characteristic Sandwich style. Smooth viscose and transparent stripes keep the collection playful and light. Natural tie dye on maxi linen dresses and blouses in an airy structure dobby make the fine art of layering an easy task this season. The color palette is fresh and vibrant in Ice melt, Kayaking and Airy Blue.

Blooming Air

Mille Fiori print on supple viscose crepe jersey. Everything about this collection screams summer. The softest woven modal summer suit and fresh new denim styles in Lavender and Blue. The silhouettes are comfy and playful. A fine Cyanotype floral print brings together a bouquet of colors allowing you to easily mix several summer styles in your closet. Structured and slub knits give the designs more body and the color scheme is warm in Jacaranda, Red Bud and Mauve Chalk.

Summer Lights

This collection theme takes us on a journey through rich materials and versatile textures in colors like Yellow Tail and Blissful Blue with accents in Hot Coral and Violet Tulle. Transparent bits and woven pieces alternate and artsy abstract prints like the hand painted ‘Aqua dot’ and ‘Summer Lights’ add movement. Overdyed broderie cotton and multi colored V-neck knits are easily blended with other pieces from the collection and with the items that are already in your closet. Summer silhouettes with the comfort and quality you can expect from Sandwich.

About Sandwich

This is Sandwich. We like to think of ourselves as a contemporary brand with a carefree edge. With attention to refined details and a design signature that sets us apart, yet continues to evolve, we have built a portfolio of collections since 1981 – our founding year. Our ethos has always remained the same – to produce clothing for real women. Sandwich makes women look good. Authentically good - encouraging women to feel great in the process. That kind of feeling is contagious, and we want it to spread beyond friendly wardrobes. We want women of the world to be happy wherever they are, whatever they are doing. For that, we are going to need to do it together. Join us on our mission.