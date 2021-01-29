Sanetta FW21 Nightwear Collection

The new Sanetta collection features allover prints and motifs across all target groups (babies, kids & teens) - a new reduced design language with a focus on natural themes in a suitable color scheme.

Girls

New details in rib quality on Pyjamas and raglan sleeves create a casual and sporty look.

A fresh interpretation of the leo all-over print can be found in the Baby and Kids Girls. Floral prints and birds in soft lilac and rose tones as well as a powdery pattern in vichy complete the daywear for the Kids Girls.

Ethno-inspired allover prints with lace and floral details add modern accents for the teens girls. The 2x2 rib fabric with feminine lace details and the shape of the soft bra are new. The Athleisure theme presents new shapes such as bodies and 7/8 pants with rounded leg ends as well as leggings with side pockets. A must-have is the oversize sleepshirt in velour single.

Boys

Baby and Kids Boys follow the trend theme "Plane" with airplanes as allover print and as motive print. The collection is extended by clear stripes, reduced prints and bodies with button bands and arm patches. A breath of fresh air for baby boys is created by cheeky monsters in day and nightwear. Cool prints with the " Police" theme in a combination of dark navy, ruby red and off- white are available for the Kids Boys.

It's all sporty and casual in the Teens Boys collection. Modern music, sound and city themes as well as excitingly placed wordings and modern photo prints of cars are interpreted in a varied way in the day and nightwear.

Pure and minimalist is once again the message in the new Sanetta PURE underwear collection. Babies and kids present themselves with new cut shapes. In the girls' nightwear, a newly designed pajama top with extended back (Baby Girls) and a nightdress with a short button placket (Kids Girls) stand out in particular. New fine rib - qualities provide the bodies and rompers with a pleasant feeling on the skin. A bow closure on the rompers for baby girls & boys brings an exciting variance to the collection. A cute peanut print adorns the day and night underwear for baby boys. A hooded towel, poncho and bathrobe in natural wool colors with fun details, such as rabbit faces or little ears round off the collection.