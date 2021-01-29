Sanetta FW21 Outerwear Collection

Baby

Mushrooms are sprouting up in the Baby Girls in the 1st delivery date. Cute childlike mushrooms with eyes or eyelashes adorn the children's outerwear. They are joined by moving ears or padded prints on soft jersey and sweat qualities. Sweet berries and cloverleaves are featured in the 2nd delivery. Dogs in scribble look are shown in the baby boys collection in the 1st delivery date. The 2nd delivery date is sporty with clean cars, embroidery and blocky stripes.

Kids

The prints of our kids collection are also highly stylised. Ribbed turtle neck shirts, details like flounces and ruffles as well as new denim styles in the modern "mom fit" shape are used for the kids girls. The trendy "Troyer" style with zip fastening is an absolute eye-catcher for the Kids Boys. The 1st delivery date shows a trendy apple artwork for the girls (Kids Girls) and cool scooter silhouettes artwork for the boys (Kids Boys). These are joined by colourful zebra stripes (Kids Girls) and stylised hockey players (Kids Boys) in the 2nd delivery date.

In addition to the familiar fake down jackets, a new parka style (Kids Boys) and a stylish corduroy jacket with soft teddy plush will be offered in autumn/winter 2021. A teddy jacket in a very casual and trendy O-shape is available for the Kids Girls.

Sanetta FIFTYSEVEN

Sanetta FIFTYSEVEN continues with its high-quality and sustainable line in the fall/winter 2021 collection in the well-known classic colors and a modern look.

There will only be one delivery date, but with more articles.

Child-friendly motifs implemented as embroideries express the high quality of the collection. Small wings or flower petals as moving details bring playful elements to the clothing. Perfect for winterwalks is a new fleece jacket made of recycled PES (60% recycled PES 40% organic cotton) with matching trousers.

Sanetta PURE

Baby

As usual, the Sanetta PURE collection is characterised by a reduced and minimalist graphic style, which is complemented by baby-like details. New wool qualities such as Jersey Wool for baby shirts and trousers and Woolwalk for outdoor jackets create high-quality highlights. Cotton-Bamboo, a new sustainable fibre, offers a particularly supple feel. Modern interpretations of rib and corduroy complete the 2021 autumn-winter collection.

Kids

Wide cuts and more abstract and larger motifs on the kids boys make the design look more grown- up. The casual shirts and "long fit" sweatshirts in particular underline the unusual styles. The cuts for the kids girls are just as casual. Wide trouser shapes such as culottes or slouchy trousers in combination with wintry and elaborately designed blouse styles with flounces and balloon sleeves demonstrate the uniqueness of this collection.