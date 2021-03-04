- Press Club |
The new Sarvin Womenswear collection has been released. Sarvin always focuses on timeless and seasonless pieces, however the focus of this collection is Fall/Winter 2021.
The collection is inspired by celebrating the female figure and collaborating with a Persian artist on an exclusive hand-drawn design that was then digitally printed onto their eco-friendly recycled fabric. The theme of this collection is timelessness.
The main colors for this collection are warm tones. The Sarvin FW21 collection is available online now.
“We strongly believe modern luxury should be socially and environmentally responsible; therefore, we take into consideration where our materials come from and who is making them to ensure our customers are receiving highly ethically sustainable garments that will last them a lifetime.’’, says Sarvin Clarke of Sarvin.
