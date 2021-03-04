The new Sarvin Womenswear collection has been released. Sarvin always focuses on timeless and seasonless pieces, however the focus of this collection is Fall/Winter 2021.

The collection is inspired by celebrating the female figure and collaborating with a Persian artist on an exclusive hand-drawn design that was then digitally printed onto their eco-friendly recycled fabric. The theme of this collection is timelessness.

The main colors for this collection are warm tones. The Sarvin FW21 collection is available online now.