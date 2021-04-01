Shahini Fakhourie AW21 Collection

Shahini Fakhourie is a social and environmentally sustainable independent streetwear brand.

Founded in 2017 with the first capsule collection produced in 2019 in the illustration of social inequality, femininity, and sexuality creating a consistent yet fluid brand.

Miami-based fashion designer, Shahini Fakhourie explores into the past to create a collection that reflects the inspiration behind it and how that idea exists presently and in the future; using a variety of materials such as watercolour, gouache, marker, pencil, coloured pencil, charcoal, metals, silks, cotton to create illustrations and hand-crafted designs.

Shahini Fakhourie is produced with sustainable fabrics, UPF 50 fabrics and vegan fabrics in Brooklyn, NYC together with a zero-waste factory.

The three-piece capsule collection is now available online on the brand official online store. The brand is very excited to announce that they will be sold on pildora.com a new online sustainable market.