Shirt Specialist Eton partners up with Swedish Design Brand Sëbou – Launches collection of upcycled rugs

Eton has partnered up with Swedish design brand Sëbou to upcycle byproducts from its shirt design process into timeless interior design pieces. The result is a unique, limited edition collection of consciously created handmade rugs, woven in Morocco from high quality Eton fabrics. The rugs come in two different sizes and will be available for a limited time via Sëbou’s new pop-up shop at Nordiska Kompaniet in Stockholm, Sweden, starting May 5, 2021, and can also be ordered tailor-made at sebou.se.

“Sëbou is an extremely talented artisanal company with a real soul that blends creativity, innovation, and craftsmanship to create true pieces of art. They strive to be sustainable not because they are trying to be ‘en Vouge’ – but because it is rooted in who they are, “says Chief Creative Officer Sebastian Dollinger, Eton. “They also believe in creating highquality products that are made to last over time. Through this collaboration, we can give these fabrics an afterlife.”

The excess fabrics ‘blanket rolls’ play a key part in the design development process and each roll consists of over 1000 different new color and pattern combinations. Once the design process has been completed, they are typically placed in storage in the company’s fabric archives. Through the collaboration, Eton has found a new purpose for some of these fabrics.

Leftover fabric is a common byproduct of textile production and Sëbou purchases it in bulk from countries like Morocco, Ghana, and Sweden to weave their rugs. Founded in 2019, Sëbou weaves together the subtlety of Scandinavian design with the vibrancy of Moroccan culture and rich heritage of craftsmanship with a strong focus on sustainable design. Their rugs are knotted by hand – a discipline that takes a great deal of expertise and skill that has been passed on for generations.

“Being aware comes with a responsibility, we owe it to ourselves and the future to strive towards a more environmentally friendly lifestyle”, says Omar Marhri, Sëbou Creative Director. “As a design company trends have an inherent challenge: they have their peaks, and eventually get replaced by the next trend. Our focus has always been to do the opposite: to make one-of-a-kind, timeless pieces made from materials that are recycled and upcycled and can live for a long time.”

About Eton

Eton is a leading, global luxury men's shirt and accessories brand, founded in 1928 in the village of Gånghester, Sweden. Dedicated to quality, innovation, and style, the brand designs and makes shirts for every occasion of a man’s life, from modern dress shirts to luxurious casual and evening shirts. Refined men’s accessories offer the perfect complement. Eton reaches customers in 50 markets worldwide, through its official online store, brand stores in New York, London, Stockholm, Malmö, Copenhagen, and Frankfurt as well as some of the world's most prestigious stores, including Harrods, Selfridges, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Galeries Lafayette, Le Bon Marché, La Rinascente, and KaDeWe.

About Sëbou

SËBOU is the new Swedish design company that weaves together the past and the present, innovation and tradition. The company blends the subtlety of Scandinavian design and the vibrancy of Moroccan culture, to bring to life one-of-a-kind, handmade rugs. Sustainably sourced and consciously created.