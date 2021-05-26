Shirt specialist Eton takes the next step in its omnichannel journey - launching endless aisle in retail partner stores

Through its digital, web-based application endless aisle, Eton can now give customers access to its full product selection via their retail partners’ stores - removing all barriers imposed by space or storage limitations. The application has been in a testing phase at Eton brand stores since 2020 and has now been developed for implementation through its retail partners, allowing them to seamlessly integrate the off- and online assortment, providing a shopping experience beyond the in-store offering. The concept has already been successfully introduced in a handful of wholesale stores, and the next step is to launch the application with additional partners.

“Endless aisle brings the flexibility of an online sales channel into brick-and-mortar stores. Our goal is to create a first-class customer shopping experience that meets the demand of today’s modern customer – regardless of channel,” says Erik Wilkinson, Chief Sales Officer. “Together with our partners, we can now offer customers a seamless shopping experience - combining the service and expertise of sales advisors, with and an unlimited assortment that is available 24/7."

Endless aisle offers access to an extended online assortment, with real-time stock data, product images, and descriptions. Shirts and accessories will be ordered via the individual store but can be shipped either to the store or directly home to the end-consumer, in line with Eton’s ambition to offer world-class customer service.

About Eton

Eton is a leading, global luxury men's shirt and accessories brand, founded in 1928 in the village of Gånghester, Sweden. Dedicated to quality, innovation, and style, the brand designs and makes shirts for every occasion of a man’s life, from modern dress shirts to luxurious casual and evening shirts. Refined men’s accessories offer the perfect complement. Eton reaches customers in 50 markets worldwide, through its own official online store, brand stores in New York, London, Stockholm, Malmö, Copenhagen, and Frankfurt as well as some of the world's most prestigious stores, including Harrods, Selfridges, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Galeries Lafayette, Le Bon Marché, La Rinascente, and KaDeWe.

Read more about Eton on the brandpage: fashionunited.com/companies/eton