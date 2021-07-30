Shoes made from apples and grapes: the challenge accepted by Minuit sur Terre

Over the years, the environment has become more and more important to consumers. Fashion is no exception, and new innovations are being developed every day for a more ecofriendly consumption.

Minuit sur Terre is a French brand offering ecofriendly and vegan shoes and accessories for women and men. Models are made in Portugal with cruelty free and sustainable materials. No concession is made on the style or quality of the products: a perfect combination of vegan and glamour!

Minuit sur Terre was the first brand to use a material made from grapes and vegetable oils. This is the most ecological alternative to animal leather to date. For bags and sneakers, the brand uses apple waste from the food industry. Recycled cereals, synthetic fibers as well as bottles recovered from the Mediterranean Sea are reused. Since 2021 sneakers’ soles are produced with 70% recycled rubber!

This summer, treat yourself with the Kallistê collection and its summery shades, always eco-friendly and vegan. Models that are both chic and comfortable, in bright or softer colours, and innovative materials.

Whether you want to get some height or stay flat with flat sandals or sneakers, you'll find what you're looking for and you will be able to wear your convictions proudly and comfortably.

For a little height, Nepita Terre Cuite heeled sandals allow you to stroll around all day without ever having your feet hurt. If you want to walk along the beach, the Cupabia Safran flat sandals will seduce you with their comfort.

Sneakers addict, the summer collection is back with models to meet every need. There is something for everyone, from embroidered to sportswear, always ecofriendly and vegan. The Virevolte sneakers is the most popular product of Minuit sur Terre, it comes back every season with a new model and is designed with apple leather and pretty embroideries.

All models are free of animal materials, certified by PETA Approved Vegan. They also have the Oeko-Tex certification, which guarantees that they are safe for the health of both workers and consumers.