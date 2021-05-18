Simple FW21-1 Collection

Embrace inner calm with Simple’s FW21-1’ collection, where loungewear meets fashion, and simplicity merges with true elegance. Our brand is an ode to consciousness and comfort, celebrating everything that enriches life, not only to make you look good, but also to make you feel good.

Simple incorporates refined understated details that make an outfit stand out and feel special, while staying true to the spirit of simplicity.

A wide variety of key items makes this collection more diverse than ever.

Going into the colder seasons, an array of knits and outerwear cannot be missed. Exquisite co-sets, sweats and structured knits can be worn as a ton sur ton sets or are easily combined with other styles from this collection, overlayered with a trendy trench coat. Implemented for the first time are denim bottoms, designed with careful attention towards the fit. Scuba and suedine have been added to create versatile, visually enticing items, that can be worn all year around, while vegan leather makes a statement appearance in blouses and plisse skirts.

Discover our new favourite colour: Rum Raisin — a beautiful deep variation of bordeaux, that adds a warm sophisticated twist to your wardrobe. Choose what suits you best and take a moment to stand still and embrace simplicity with Simple.